Powering Your Ride: Exploring the Advantages and Disadvantages of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuel pumps are components of an automobile engine used with fuel injection to pump fuel from the gas tank to the injectors. The pump is usually a part of the sending unit assembly that includes a float. Float sends an electrical signal to the fuel gauge on the instrument panel. Electric fuel pumps are usually mounted inside the fuel tank; however, some may be mounted outside the tank. Additionally, an electric fuel pump can be replaced as a separate item or as a complete module assembly. Therefore, fuel pump helps to push gasoline to the engine. These features lead to the growth of the electric fuel pump market in coming years.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

✦Significant fall in demand for automobiles have affected the sale of fuel pumps.

✦COVID-19 has severely affected the electric fuel pump market.

✦COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the process of production. The process is expected to restart only when situation becomes stable.

✦The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world has disturbed the economic and financial structures of the world.

Rise in trend of engine downsizing

Fuel pump is frequently an essential component of a car or other internal combustion engine devices. Fuel pressures need certain specifications for the engine to run correctly. However, electric fuel pump helps to maintain the pressure to avoid inefficiency of the engine. This leads to the growth of the electric fuel pump market in coming years.

Increase in production of vehicles and rise in demand for passenger vehicle

With increase in the production of vehicles, demand for electric fuel pump also increases, which leads to the growth of the automotive electric fuel pumps market. If the fuel pressure is too high, the engine runs rough else engine may run lean. Electric fuel pump acts as an important component of vehicle. Therefore, increase in sales of vehicles leads to the growth of the automotive electric fuel pump market in coming years.

Key Market Players

Denso Corporation,

Delphi Automotive PLC,

Continental AG,

General Motors Company,

Robert Bosch,

Federal-Mogul Corporation,

Visteon Corporation,

Daewha Fuel Pump Ind. Ltd,

ACDelco