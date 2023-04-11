Open Sky Group Leaders Named to 2023 Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Pros to Know

Open Sky Group recognizes Jason Milbrandt and Eric "Mac" McPherson as recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know award. This annual award recognizes brilliant executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other supply chain leaders.

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) April 11, 2023

Open Sky Group, award-winning, global leaders solving your biggest supply chain technology challenges, are pleased to recognize Jason Milbrandt and Eric "Mac" McPherson as recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know award. This annual award recognizes brilliant executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other supply chain leaders.

"Every week there are new challenges. Both recipients have demonstrated a strong commitment to helping their clients identify and solve unique challenges, becoming invaluable to many of our customers," said Chad Kramlich, Open Sky Group CEO. "This award showcases their generous, productive, over-the-top service, and I look forward to their continued leadership and services to supporting our clients and internal team.

Jason Milbrandt, Senior Director of Client Services, demonstrated strong commitment when helping a major US retail client implement Blue Yonder's labor management solution at multiple sites in 2022. He also assisted a major North American produce company to implement a new warehouse management system (WMS) and counsels several clients regarding training, productivity best practices, and cost-saving strategies.

Eric "Mac" McPherson, Vice President of Client Services, supervised several high-profile WMS projects last year, including a major supply chain transformation for a leading North American educational supplies provider. He also led the largest Blue Yonder WMS and WLM license resale deal for the firm in 2022, while helping many clients identify gap solutions to overcome post-COVID-19 supply chain complications.

This year's competition yielded nearly 400 nominations, the highest number of nominations ever for the prestigious award.

"Our award recipients embody what true leaders should be," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Without their initiatives, programs, and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

To view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners, visit Supply & Demand Chain Executive online.

ABOUT SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication, Food Logistics, are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum, and more.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management and transportation management solutions and their latest product suite, Kaleidoscope, help clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/open_sky_group_leaders_named_to_2023_supply_demand_chain_executives_pros_to_know/prweb19254390.htm