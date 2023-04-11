Title Alliance of Las Vegas adds experienced, local real estate escrow professional to team

The Las Vegas office of a national title and escrow company specializing in joint-venture operations is excited to announce the addition of a community and industry veteran to its growing team.

MEDIA, Pa., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Las Vegas office of a national title and escrow company specializing in joint-venture operations is excited to announce the addition of a community and industry veteran to its growing team.

Darlene Albrecht joined Title Alliance of Las Vegas last month and brings over 35 years of experience and expertise to her customers, colleagues and partners.

But to Albrecht, getting the job done means more than providing title knowledge and guidance. She also excels at working with clients and partners and is devoted to giving every customer a positive and memorable experience.

"Darlene has a proven track record of success, and we are excited for what she brings to the Title Alliance team," said Brad Straub, Director of Business Development-West Coast. "She's a great fit, not only because of her experience but also because of her work ethic and personality. I'm excited about what she will do as part of the TA team."

Title Alliance of Las Vegas opened in June of last year. The office is located at 9440 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 245 and is Title Alliance's first operation in Nevada. However, the company has had a presence in multiple western states for years.

In addition to having a great team of people in the office, Title Alliance of Las Vegas provides the latest innovative resources to its partners and customers for smoother, more efficient transactions. Some of those tools include BankShot, CloseSimple and coming soon Prism.

In addition to celebrating Albrecht's hire, Straub wanted to publicly commend the efforts of the entire Las Vegas office, including escrow assistant Jordyn Tom.

"We've loved building connections and helping customers in Las Vegas over the last year. With Darlene and Jordyn in the fold, this group will continue to do great work and grow our presence in Nevada," said Lindsay Smith, Title Alliance's chief strategy officer. "We are thrilled when people discover what makes the 'TA Way' so special."

While Title Alliance has only been in the Las Vegas market for less than a year, the company, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Title Alliance operates in 12 states across the country and has been exclusively focused on establishing and operating joint ventures with local real estate partners since 1983.

To learn more about Albrecht and the rest of the Title Alliance of Las Vegas team, click here, call 702-850-7554 or visit the office's Facebook page.

