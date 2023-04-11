Leading Western Canada Acumatica Partner, Aqurus Solutions, Announces Acumatica 2023 New Release Event

Aqurus Solutions, a leading Acumatica partner serving Western Canada is pleased to announce this Acumatica 2023 RI New Release webinar featuring, "Acumatica 2023 R1 Key Themes." Learn about new release features in the 2023 R1 that enhance usability across the platform and new industry-focused functionality.

CALGARY, Alberta, Canada, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Aqurus Solutions, a leading Acumatica partner serving Western Canada, for a 30-minute webinar featuring, "What's New for Acumatica 2023 R1." Aqurus Solutions will cover the key features in the 2023 R1 to enhance usability across the platform and new industry-focused functionality. Acumatica is the fastest-growing Cloud ERP company for 7 years and counting; rated #1 in customer satisfaction and usability.

Complimentary Webinar

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Time: 11 AM - 11:30 AM MST

Aqurus Solutions will highlight features and benefits of the recently-released Acumatica version 2023 R1, plus some key features you may have missed from previous 2022 releases and Acumatica Summit 2023 announcements, as follows:

Usability: Workflow enhancements (business events, approvals), side-panel views, user-options

Platform: Canadian features (EFT, taxes, and Canadian payroll), Gmail integration

Industry-Focused Functionality: Industry user roles, industry dashboards, specific Manufacturing, Construction,

Distribution, and Commerce enhancements

About Aqurus

Aqurus Solutions delivers Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions to growing Manufacturing and Distribution businesses in Western Canada. Aqurus Solutions is a Gold Certified Acumatica Cloud ERP Partner with offices in Calgary, Kelowna, and Burnaby. Aqurus specializes in Distribution, eCommerce, Manufacturing, and Services solutions, with a deep, experienced team of implementation resources.

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a leading cloud business management software provider that empowers small and mid-size businesses to reach their potential and drive growth. Acumatica delivers fully integrated ERP applications powered by a robust and flexible platform built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology.

