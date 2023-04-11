Advantest Announces Speaker Lineup and Program for VOICE 2023 Developer Conference, May 8-10

TOKYO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced the featured speakers and topics for its VOICE 2023 Developer Conference, May 8-10, in Santa Clara, California. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the in-person VOICE event, which kicks off on Monday evening, May 8, with a welcome reception and the popular Technology Kiosk Showcase, priming attendees for two content-packed days.



On Tuesday, May 9, VOICE will feature keynote addresses from two dynamic speakers with diverse technical backgrounds and areas of expertise. The first keynote address, sponsored by Headline Sponsor Alliance ATE, will be delivered by Dex Hunter-Torricke, VP Global Communications & Public Engagement at Meta Oversight Board. Dex will discuss how the world and the way we work will change with breakthroughs in the latest technologies from AI to robotics, and VR, and look at the trends, challenges and opportunities. Tuesday's second keynote speaker, sponsored by Headline Sponsor ISE Labs ASE Group, will be Dr. Gaurav Gupta, VP analyst on the Emerging Trends and Technologies team at Gartner, who will provide a semiconductor market update. His research areas include semiconductor manufacturing processes, chip design trends, artificial intelligence (AI) analytics in chip manufacturing, semiconductor equipment spending, chip industry economics and the supply chain.

On Wednesday, May 10, the first featured speaker will be Claudionor Coelho, chief AI officer and senior VP of engineering for Advantest. With nearly 30 years of experience in R&D, software engineering and machine learning at companies including Synopsys and Google, Coelho has unique insights to share with VOICE attendees on AI technology and its impact on the semiconductor industry, present and future. Wednesday's second featured speaker will be Michael Campbell, senior VP of engineering at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., who will share his thoughts on how AI and machine learning technologies are impacting the semiconductor industry.

Additional VOICE details

The informative technical program will feature more than 70 presentations across nine tracks, enabling attendees to learn about test-related projects and applications for 5G/mmWave, RF, AI, high-performance computing, and chiplets – to name a few. During the Partners' Expo, which runs throughout both days, Advantest technology partners will be available to discuss their latest products and solutions. Tuesday evening, attendees will visit nearby Levi's Stadium for a tour of the San Francisco 49ers Museum, as well as dinner and entertainment.

VOICE 2023 will close Wednesday afternoon with an award ceremony recognizing the event's best papers and honorable mentions. The annual Visionary Award will also be presented at the ceremony. Endowed in 2020, this award honors an Advantest customer who has made significant, sustained contributions to VOICE over the years.

In addition, a Workshop Day will be held on May 11, providing in-depth, practical learning in hands-on sessions that cover advanced RF demodulation (full day), and V93000 Link Scale and ACS Edge 3.0 (half day each). To learn more about the workshops and to register, visit here.

Registration and hotel reservations for VOICE 2023 will remain open until April 14. Space is limited, and last year's event sold out early.

About VOICE 2023

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2023 on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

cassandra.koenig@advantest.com