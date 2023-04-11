Submit Release
BLOCKSMITH & Co. Announces The Establishment of 'BLOCKSMITH AI Lab'

~ AI technology accessible to everyone ~

TOKYO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co., announces the establishment of the BLOCKSMITH AI Lab, which aims to make AI technology accessible to everyone.

Background

Due to the remarkable evolution and high practicality of generative AI, the interest for the technology has rapidly spread to a wide audience. However, the discussion of generative AI technology has thus far been mostly focused on increasing business efficiency; i.e. cost reduction, and have garnered negative opinions such as fear of AI replacing jobs traditionally done by humans.

At BLOCKSMITH AI Lab, we aim to create opportunities to engage in AI technology by combining Web3 technology with Generative AI, and reduce negative misconception around the technology.

Plans to incorporate AI research

We are also planning to incorporate the results of BLOCKSMITH AI Lab's research in our recently announced upcoming game service "Quiz to Earn 'QAQA'".
More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/105

About BLOCKSMITH&CO.

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.
President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada
Establishment: April 1, 2022
Capital: 14,999,950 JPY
Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122
Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs
URL: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/ 

SNS

Contact
BLOCKSMITH＆Co. Contact Form
https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/contact/ 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blocksmith--co-announces-the-establishment-of-blocksmith-ai-lab-301794105.html

SOURCE BLOCKSMITH&Co.

