Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market to Reach US$ 851.04 million, at a Revenue CAGR of 8.1%, During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market was valued at US$ 422.20 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 851.04 million, registering a revenue CAGR of 8.1% by 2031.
The global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Devices for pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy are medical tools that stimulate the body's cells and tissues using electromagnetic fields. These tools support the body's healing mechanisms while enhancing circulation and reducing inflammation.
Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 422.20 million
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 851.04 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Device, Application, End User, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Recent Development in Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market:
Key Takeaways:
Market Drivers and Restraints:
Increased fractures from falls, accidents, sports injuries, and poor road conditions in various nations are some of the causes driving the market revenue expansion. Many individuals worldwide are affected by fractures brought on by sports-related injuries; accidents, falls from a particular height, and symptoms including arthritis, knee discomfort, and joint pain are raising market revenue growth.
However, the high cost and availability of different lower-cost options limit market revenue growth.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Device
Based on the device, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is segmented into low-frequency PEMF devices and high-frequency PEMF devices. The low-frequency PEMF devices segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to its use in pain relief, particularly for chronic conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and back pain.
Segmentation By Applications
Based on the applications, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is segmented into pain management, bone growth, and others. The pain management segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to stimulating cells and tissues in the body, reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and promoting natural healing processes.
Segmentation By End User
Based on the end-user, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. Hospitals have access to more sophisticated PEMF therapy equipment that provides stronger magnetic fields and more focused applications to certain body parts, resulting in ailments being treated more effectively and efficiently.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the presence of key market players and the fast adoption of technology.
Competitive Landscape
A list of the market player operating in the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market are:
Report Coverage
The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the global future of the pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market.
Table of Content
PULSE ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELD THERAPY DEVICES MARKET TOC
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
