Railway System Market to reach USD 64.13 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.92 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Automotive and Transportation business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the "Railway System Market". The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Railway System Market from a global point and regional standpoint. According to the MMR analysis, the Global Railway System Market size was valued at USD 45.82 Billion in 2022 and the total Railway System revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.92 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 64.13 Billion.



Railway System Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 45.82 Billion Market Size in 2029 USD 64.13 Billion CAGR 4.92 percent Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 130 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered Type, Application and System Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

The Railway System Market report provides a thorough examination of the industry's emerging trends, growth drivers, market opportunities, and major restraints. It also provides extensive research on the Railway System Market's key segments and sub-segments. The research includes historical data to help readers understand previous trends and estimate prospects in the Railway System market. The report includes a complete geographical and competitive analysis of the Railway System Market to help readers understand the market structure and the industry's current rivalry. The competitive landscape comprises both market leaders and new entrants. Regional market analysis is provided at the global, regional, and national levels to better understand market penetration, prominent companies, and growth plans.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Railway System Market size. The research methodology used by the Maximize Market Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the Railway System Market, and primary (industry expert) validation. The report includes extensive use of secondary sources directories and databases such as Bloomberg, Hoovers, Statista, and other government associations. The company websites and private websites have also been used to identify and collect information useful for the technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the Railway System Market. SWOT analysis was done for each mentioned key player to provide a competitive scenario of the global market. PESTLE was utilized to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic and macro-economic factors affecting the Railway System Market.

Railway System Market Dynamics

The increase in the preference for public transport services among consumers across the world acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the railway system market. The increased demand for techniques that aid in the maximization of intervals between certain maintenance events, such as replacing wheel-and-axle sets or turning wheels on trains, to lower maintenance costs, as well as the increased demand for energy-efficient transportation, drive the railway system market growth. The introduction of metro and high-speed rail projects, smart transportation and smart cities, and increased government backing for railroads all have a positive impact on the railway system market.

Railway System Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and high investments in digital transformation. In addition, rising GDPs in countries such as Australia, Singapore, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and India support market growth. India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, is aggressively investing in the growth of its railway services. The Indian railway network is expected to plan a budget of USD 22.4 billion provided by the country's railway ministry for the fiscal year 2020-21, supporting regional market growth.

Railway System Market Segmentation

By Type

Locomotive

Metros

Monorails

Trams

Freight Wagons

Passenger Coaches

Others

The Metros segment followed by Monorails and Tram segments is expected to provide lucrative growth prospects for the railway system market players during the forecast period.

By Application

Passenger Transportation

Freight Transportation

The passenger Transporation segment dominated the global railway system market in terms of revenue share in 2022. High gasoline prices, traffic congestion, GHG emissions, etc. are some of the factors increasing the adoption of railways, thereby supporting the segment growth.

By System Type

Auxiliary Power System

HVAC

Propulsion System

Onboard Vehicle Control

Train Information System

Train Safety System

Railway System Market Key Competitors include:

CRRC (China)

Alstom (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Hyundai Rotem (South Korea)

Thermo King (US)

Knorr Bremse (Germany)

Hitachi (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

STADLER RAIL AG (Switzerland)

TRANSMASHHOLDING (Russia)

Wabtec Corporation (US)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

American Equipment Company (US)

Bombardier Inc. (US)

Calamp Corporation (US)

Construcciones Y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, (Spain)

Fuji Electric (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Hyundai Rotem Company (South Korea)

Ingeteam Power Technology (Spain)

Medcom (US)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Škoda Transportation (Europe)

Strukton Groep N.V (The Netherlands)

Others

