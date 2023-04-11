U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Sulphur Springs, Texas Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Hopkins County with the opening of their newest office location.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (PRWEB) April 11, 2023

U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Sulphur Springs. The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities and will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments to patients in Hopkins County beginning April 10th. The office will treat patients of all ages for a range of dermatologic conditions including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

Patients seeking dermatologic treatment in rural areas may have extensive wait times or may have to travel an hour or more to reach practitioners in urban and suburban areas. U.S. Dermatology Partners is opening over 30 new locations across eight states to address this problem. New offices, like the one in Sulphur Springs, will give patients in rural areas easier access to essential dermatological care. Certified Physician Assistant, Joanne Alters, will be the primary practitioner at the Sulphur Springs office with oversight from Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Martha McCollough.

U.S. Dermatology Partners CEO, Paul Singh stated, "our premier dermatological services are now available to patients residing in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County, and we are delighted to provide them with preventive care choices that will boost their overall health. With the opening of this new facility, patients can receive timely detection and treatment of skin cancer and other serious conditions when they are most manageable."

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Forney, Texas, Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Cushing, Oklahoma, which expand on their efforts to reach more patients, delivering high-quality care, throughout the country.

Located halfway between Dallas and Texarkana in Northeast Texas, Sulphur Springs is a family-friendly community in Hopkins County that was named for the springs of sulfurous water that were abundant when the town was first settled. This thriving community offers a variety of specialty shops, dining locations, arts and entertainment, and outdoor recreation opportunities. A favorite among these is Cooper Lake State Park. With more than 25 miles of shoreline, this park offers experiences from horseback riding, picnicking, RV and cabin camping, nature trails, birdwatching, and swimming on two designated beaches.

The new Sulphur Springs office is conveniently located at 601 Airport Road, #140, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. The new Sulphur Springs office accepts Medicare and Medicare Supplement programs as well as most national medical insurances including Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, and Aetna, as well as regional insurances including Amerigroup. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (903) 582-4424 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. With nearly 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/u_s_dermatology_partners_announces_the_opening_of_sulphur_springs_texas_office/prweb19272509.htm