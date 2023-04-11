Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Demo + Pre-Sales Software

Cloud Ratings has initiated research coverage of the Demo + Pre-Sales Software category. Ranked vendors included Cloudshare, Consensus, Demostack, Vivun, Reprise, Walnut, Demoboost, Demodesk, Navattic, Omydem, Preskale, and Saleo.

Over 1,500 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Demo + Pre-Sales Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:



Cloudshare

Consensus

Demostack

Vivun

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:



Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:



Demoboost

Demodesk

Navattic

Omydem

Preskale

Saleo

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:



The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/demo-presales-software

Defining Demo + Pre-Sales Software:

Demo + Pre-Sales Software is utilized by sales teams to showcase the features and functionality of a product or service to prospective clients during the pre-sales phase. This software enables sales representatives to present the capabilities and benefits of the product in a simulated environment, offering potential clients a clear understanding of what they can expect if they decide to invest in the product.

Demo + pre-sales software is typically designed to be user-friendly, intuitive, and adaptable, allowing sales teams to personalize their presentations according to the specific requirements and preferences of individual clients. With the emergence of cloud-based demo pre-sales software solutions, the accessibility, scalability, and simplicity of conducting demos have significantly improved in recent years. These software solutions enable sales teams to perform demos remotely and collaborate with clients in real time, leading to enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of the pre-sales process.

Commentary:

"Demos are a critical moment in the software buying journey for both buyers and vendors. As such, the software that powers demos deserves analyst research coverage," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "We are excited to initiate coverage of the growing Demo + Pre-Sales Software category."

About Cloud Ratings:

Cloud Ratings is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions.

Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value.

Our Cloud Ratings Category Report research methodology combines user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

cloudratings.com

