Cultured Stone debuts Tenley Brick for contemporary interior applications

Newest profile features simple, slender lengths and textural details with defined edges

ROSEWELL,Ga., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cultured Stone, the company that pioneered the manufactured stone veneer category, introduces Tenley Brick to its wide range of stone and brick veneer products. Designed for interior spaces, Tenley Brick offers subtle tonal transitions for an expressive aesthetic that feels both modern and organic. The clean-cut linear brick shape draws attention to the horizontal and vertical layout of walls. The sleek silhouette offers dynamic potential to explore unique bond and patterning options.

"As a decorative and structural element in both residential and commercial spaces, brick has seen an intense surge in interest over the past decade, but now buyers are looking to push the boundaries when it comes to format and color," said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing and Product Design at Cultured Stone. "Tenley Brick fulfills that need and brings a great contrast to more tumbled brick surfaces that call back to the old-world character of more traditional structures."

Tenley Brick features simple, slender lengths and natural textural details with defined edges. Its sleek silhouette lends itself to unique coursing explorations, and it is available in a variety of trend-forward colorways to accent any space with contemporary flair:

Loften is a creamy white that brings brightness into any space

Kullen is a soft grey palette that offers a modern yet neutral background for interior spaces

Wildon's flint gray palette blends with undertones of soft brown and hints of light gray

Nori is a charcoal gray with hints of ash and silver throughout

About Cultured Stone

Cultured Stone originated the manufactured stone veneer category and continues to lead the industry in innovation, reliability and precision. For more than 55 years, Cultured Stone has produced stone and brick veneers of the highest quality for interior applications, such as fireplace surrounds and kitchen backsplashes, or exterior accents. Backed by a 50-year limited warranty, Cultured Stone products are engineered to meet the strictest requirements in the industry and contain an average of 50 percent pre-consumer recycled content. They are available nationwide from more than 850 dealers and globally in Europe, Asia and Australia. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in North America: Napa, California, and Chester, South Carolina. For more information, detailed product specifications and other trade resources, visit http://www.culturedstone.com.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company WLK, is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. For more than 50 years, Westlake Royal Building Products has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories. For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow on LinkedIn and Instagram and "Like" us on Facebook.

