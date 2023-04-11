Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Half and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. CMCM ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second half and full year 2022 ended December 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, " While there are some challenges such as Covid-19 in 2022, we managed to increase our total revenue year over year by around 13% to RMB884.1 million (USD128.2 million) in 2022. Driven by elevated products, services and user experience, both the revenues from our membership business and number of subscribers have increased for more than ten quarters consecutively. Our global cloud service business and overseas advertising agency business also maintained good momentum and contributed to our revenue growth in 2022. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our long-term opportunities and growth. We will continue to pursue healthy and high-quality development in 2023. "

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In 2022, we continued to take measures to control our expenses and improve our organizational efficiency. Our gross margin increased year over year from 67.2% to 71.4% in this year. We maintained a strong cash position of RMB1,672.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This gives us financial flexibility to execute the key strategic objectives we have set out for long-term growth. "

Second Half 2022 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB527.0 million (US$76.4 million) in the second half of 2022, representing an increase of 40.7% year over year.

Revenues from the Company's internet business increased by 41.6% year over year to RMB421.9 million (US$61.2 million) in the second half of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to our endeavors to increase user acquisition through multiple channels.

Revenues from the AI and others were RMB105.1 million (US$15.2 million) in the second half of 2022, representing a 37.5% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the growth of our global cloud service business, overseas advertising agency business as well as the development of our E-coupon vending robot business.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 12.5% year over year to RMB129.3 million (US$18.8 million) in the second half of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decrease of advertising business related traffic acquisition costs and channel costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 12.4% year over year to RMB129.1 million (US$18.7 million) in the second half of 2022.

Gross profit increased by 75.4% year over year to RMB397.7 million (US$57.7 million) in the second half of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 75.2% year over year to RMB398.0 million (US$57.7 million) in the second half of 2022.

Gross margin was 75.5% in the second half of 2022, compared to 60.5% in the second half of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.5% in the second half of 2022, compared to 60.7% in the second half of 2021.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses increased by 45.8% year over year to RMB497.2 million (US$72.1 million) in the second half of 2022. Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 47.3% year over year to RMB493.6 million (US$71.6 million) in the second half of 2022.

Research and development expenses decreased by 5.6% year over year to RMB85.9 million ( US$12.5 million ) in the second half of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the improvement of operational efficiency. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 3.8% year over year to RMB84.7 million ( US$12.3 million ) in the second half of 2022.

decreased by 5.6% year over year to ( ) in the second half of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the improvement of operational efficiency. decreased by 3.8% year over year to ( ) in the second half of 2022. Selling and marketing expenses increased by 81.7% year over year to RMB306.5 million ( US$44.4 million ) in the second half of 2022. The year-over-year increase was from the marketing and promotion expenses related to our user acquisition. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses increased by 82.2% year over year to RMB305.7 million ( US$44.3 million ) in the first half of 2022.

increased by 81.7% year over year to ( ) in the second half of 2022. The year-over-year increase was from the marketing and promotion expenses related to our user acquisition. increased by 82.2% year over year to ( ) in the first half of 2022. General and administrative expenses increased by 21.5% year over year to RMB115.1 million (US$ 16.7 million) in the second half of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly from some one-time expenses. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased by 22.5% year over year to RMB113.6 million ( US$16.5 million ) in the first half of 2022.

Operating loss was RMB99.5 million (US$14.4 million) in the second half of 2022, compared to RMB114.2 million in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB95.6 million (US$13.9 million) in the second half of 2022, compared to RMB107.8 million in the same period of the last year.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) in the second half of 2022, compared to RMB6.4 million in the same period of the last year.

OTHER EXPENSE, NET

Other expense, net was RMB351.6 million (US$51.0 million) in the second half of 2022, which was primarily from the impairment of some long-term investments.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB440.9 million (US$63.9 million) in the second half of 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB428.5 million in the same period of the last year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB437.0 million (US$63.4 million) in the second half of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB422.1 million in the same period of the last year.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER ADS

Diluted loss per ADS was RMB15.4 (US$2.2) in the second half of 2022, compared to diluted loss per ADS of RMB15.2 in the same period of the last year. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB15.3(US$2.2) in second half of 2022, compared to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB14.9 in the same period of the last year.

BALANCE SHEET

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1,672.7 million (US$242.5 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 1,449,473,689 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. On August 23, 2022, the Company announced that it changed the ratio of its American Depositary Share ("ADS") to Class A ordinary share ("Share") from one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Shares to one (1) ADS representing fifty (50) Shares, effective September 2, 2022. Accordingly, the Company has retrospectively revised the comparative data from the previous periods to conform to the requisite presentation for the current period.

Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues increased by 12.7% to RMB884.1 million (US$128.2 million) in 2022.

Revenues from the Company's internet business increased by 6.7% year over year to RMB697.4 million (US$101.1 million) in 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the growth of our membership business.

Revenues from the AI and others increased by 42.7% year over year to RMB186.7 million (US$27.1 million) in 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to growth of our global cloud service business, overseas advertising agency business as well as the development of our E-coupon vending robot and related business.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 2.0% year over year to RMB252.6 million (US$36.6 million) in 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower advertising business related traffic acquisition costs and channel costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 1.9% year over year to RMB251.9 million (US$36.5 million) in 2022.

Gross profit increased by 19.8% year over year to RMB631.5 million (US$91.6 million) in 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 19.7% year over year to RMB632.2 million (US$91.7 million) in 2022.

Gross margin was 71.4% in 2022, compared to 67.2% in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.5% in 2022, compared to 67.3% in 2021.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses increased by 13.3% year over year to RMB857.1 million (US$124.3 million) in 2022. Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 13.3% year over year to RMB849.9 million (US$123.2 million) in 2022.

Research and development expenses decreased by 14.5% year over year to RMB181.0 million ( US$26.2 million ) in 2022. The year-over-year decrease was due to improvement of operational efficiency. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 12.8% year over year to RMB179.4 million ( US$26.0 million ) in 2022.

decreased by 14.5% year over year to ( ) in 2022. The year-over-year decrease was due to improvement of operational efficiency. decreased by 12.8% year over year to ( ) in 2022. Selling and marketing expenses increased by 28.8% year over year to RMB476.9 million ( US$69.1 million ) in 2022. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to the marketing and promotion expenses related to our user acquisition. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses increased by 28.7% year over year to RMB475.0 million ( US$68.9 million ) in 2022.

increased by 28.8% year over year to ( ) in 2022. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to the marketing and promotion expenses related to our user acquisition. increased by 28.7% year over year to ( ) in 2022. General and administrative expenses increased by 11.7% year over year to RMB214.3 million ( US$31.1 million ) in 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly from some one-time expenses. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased by 9.1% year over year to RMB210.6 million ( US$30.5 million ) in 2022.

Operating loss was RMB225.6 million (US$32.7 million) in 2022, compared to RMB229.6 million in 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB217.7 million (US$31.6 million) in 2022, compared to RMB222.4 million in 2021.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB7.9 million (US$1.1 million) in 2022, compared to RMB7.2 million in 2021.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB513.5 million (US$74.4 million) in 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB351.1 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB505.6 million (US$73.3 million) in 2022, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB344.0 million in 2021.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER ADS

Diluted loss per ADS was RMB18.1 (US$2.6) in 2022, compared to diluted loss per ADS of RMB12.3 in 2021. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS was RMB17.8 (US$2.6) in 2022, compared to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS of RMB12.1 in 2021.

Business Outlook

For the first half of 2023, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB310 million (US$44.9 million) and RMB360 million (US$52.2 million). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users as well as multi-cloud management platform to companies globally. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income, net and income tax expenses

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





As of



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



RMB



RMB



USD

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

1,583,926





1,515,799





219,770

Restricted cash

781





696





101

Short-term investments

262,813





156,182





22,644

Accounts receivable, net

170,305





283,774





41,143

Prepayments and other current assets, net

479,329





968,145





140,368

Due from related parties, net

101,333





199,099





28,867

Total current assets

2,598,487





3,123,695





452,893



















Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net

101,794





58,727





8,515

Operating lease right-of-use assets

45,181





39,579





5,738

Intangible assets, net

10,052





8,430





1,222

Investment in equity investees

236,552





238,591





34,592

Other long term investments

1,757,845





1,553,740





225,271

Due from related parties, net

111,335





3,840





557

Deferred tax assets

14,384





19,337





2,804

Other non-current assets

102,688





93,480





13,554

Total non-current assets

2,379,831





2,015,724





292,253



















Total assets

4,978,318





5,139,419





745,146



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

134,879





132,994





19,282

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,137,348





1,586,769





230,060

Due to related parties

37,760





23,629





3,426

Income tax payable

43,907





35,135





5,094

Total current liabilities

1,353,894





1,778,527





257,862



















Non-current liabilities:















Deferred tax liabilities

58,564





55,770





8,086

Other non-current liabilities

205,717





200,336





29,046

Total non-current liabilities

264,281





256,106





37,132



















Total liabilities

1,618,175





2,034,633





294,994



















Shareholders' equity:















Ordinary shares

235





236





34

Additional paid-in capital

2,685,544





2,688,571





389,806

Retained earnings/ (Accumulated losses)

505,085





(9,424)





(1,366)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

88,262





353,948





51,318

Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity

3,279,126





3,033,331





439,792

Noncontrolling interests

81,017





71,455





10,360



















Total equity

3,360,143





3,104,786





450,152



















Total liabilities and equity

4,978,318





5,139,419





745,146



CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and

per share(or ADS) data)







For The Six Months Ended



For The Year Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022





RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



USD

Revenues



374,470





527,043





76,415





784,616





884,066





128,178

Internet business



298,001





421,919





61,173





653,759





697,387





101,112

AI and others



76,469





105,124





15,242





130,857





186,679





27,066

Cost of revenues (a)



(147,743)





(129,340)





(18,753)





(257,656)





(252,561)





(36,618)

Gross profit



226,727





397,703





57,662





526,960





631,505





91,560







































Operating income and expenses:



































Research and development (a)



(91,059)





(85,920)





(12,457)





(211,594)





(180,957)





(26,236)

Selling and marketing (a)



(168,713)





(306,514)





(44,440)





(370,274)





(476,853)





(69,137)

General and administrative (a)



(94,740)





(115,149)





(16,695)





(191,868)





(214,337)





(31,076)

Other operating income



13,559





10,369





1,503





17,205





15,051





2,182

Total operating income and expenses



(340,953)





(497,214)





(72,089)





(756,531)





(857,096)





(124,267)







































Operating loss



(114,226)





(99,511)





(14,427)





(229,571)





(225,591)





(32,707)

Other income/(expenses):



































Interest income, net



16,961





21,547





3,124





25,391





35,710





5,177

Foreign exchange gains/(losses)



14,514





(40,395)





(5,857)





24,288





(95,434)





(13,837)

Other expense, net



(343,773)





(351,623)





(50,981)





(159,679)





(260,465)





(37,763)







































Loss before taxes



(426,524)





(469,982)





(68,141)





(339,571)





(545,780)





(79,130)

Income tax (expenses)/ benefits



(5,525)





26,218





3,801





(13,633)





25,089





3,638

Net loss



(432,049)





(443,764)





(64,340)





(353,204)





(520,691)





(75,492)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests



(3,559)





(2,861)





(415)





(2,078)





(7,216)





(1,046)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders



(428,490)





(440,903)





(63,925)





(351,126)





(513,475)





(74,446)







































Net loss per share



































Basic



(0.3034)





(0.3081)





(0.0447)





(0.2469)





(0.3617)





(0.0524)

Diluted



(0.3034)





(0.3083)





(0.0447)





(0.2469)





(0.3619)





(0.0525)







































Net loss per ADS



































Basic



(15.1688)





(15.4058)





(2.2336)





(12.3469)





(18.0854)





(2.6221)

Diluted



(15.1688)





(15.4126)





(2.2346)





(12.3469)





(18.0954)





(2.6236)







































Weighted average number of shares

outstanding



































Basic



1,431,394,861





1,447,753,976





1,447,753,976





1,430,052,602





1,443,682,305





1,443,682,305

Diluted



1,431,394,861





1,447,753,976





1,447,753,976





1,430,052,602





1,443,682,305





1,443,682,305

Weighted average number of ADSs

outstanding



































Basic



28,627,897





28,955,080





28,955,080





28,601,052





28,873,646





28,873,646

Diluted



28,627,897





28,955,080





28,955,080





28,601,052





28,873,646





28,873,646







































Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of

tax of nil



































Foreign currency translation adjustments



(40,669)





119,996





17,398





(75,536)





271,640





39,384

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale

securities, net



-





(8,269)





(1,199)





-





(8,269)





(1,199)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income



(40,669)





111,727





16,199





(75,536)





263,371





38,185

Total comprehensive loss



(472,718)





(332,037)





(48,141)





(428,740)





(257,320)





(37,307)

Less: Total comprehensive loss

attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5,611)





(1,822)





(264)





(2,536)





(9,531)





(1,382)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to

Cheetah Mobile shareholders



(467,107)





(330,215)





(47,877)





(426,204)





(247,789)





(35,925)



CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per

share(or ADS) data)







For The Six Months Ended



For The Year Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022

(a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



USD

Cost of revenues



407





283





41





1,027





686





99

Research and development



3,088





1,259





183





5,996





1,580





229

Selling and marketing



928





860





125





1,339





1,899





275

General and administrative



1,964





1,533





222





(1,212)





3,698





536

Total



6,387





3,935





571





7,150





7,863





1,139



CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )





For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2022



For The Year Ended December 31, 2022



GAAP



Share-based



Non-GAAP



GAAP



Share-based



Non-GAAP



Result



Compensation



Result



Result



Compensation



Result



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Revenues

527,043





-





527,043





76,415





884,066





-





884,066





128,178

Cost of revenues

(129,340)





283





(129,057)





(18,712)





(252,561)





686





(251,875)





(36,519)

Gross profit

397,703





283





397,986





57,703





631,505





686





632,191





91,659

















































Research and development

(85,920)





1,259





(84,661)





(12,274)





(180,957)





1,580





(179,377)





(26,007)

Selling and marketing

(306,514)





860





(305,654)





(44,315)





(476,853)





1,899





(474,954)





(68,862)

General and administrative

(115,149)





1,533





(113,616)





(16,473)





(214,337)





3,698





(210,639)





(30,540)

Other operating expense

10,369





-





10,369





1,503





15,051





-





15,051





2,182

Total operating income and expenses

(497,214)





3,652





(493,562)





(71,559)





(857,096)





7,177





(849,919)





(123,227)

















































Operating loss

(99,511)





3,935





(95,576)





(13,856)





(225,591)





7,863





(217,728)





(31,568)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(440,903)





3,935





(436,968)





(63,354)





(513,475)





7,863





(505,612)





(73,307)

















































Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.3083)





0.0028





(0.3055)











(0.3619)





0.0054





(0.3565)







Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(15.4126)





0.1359





(15.2767)











(18.0954)





0.2723





(17.8231)







Diluted losses per ADS (USD)

(2.2346)





0.0197





(2.2149)











(2.6236)





0.0395





(2.5841)









CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )





For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2021



For The Year Ended December 31, 2021



GAAP



Share-based



Non-GAAP



GAAP



Share-based



Non-GAAP



Result



Compensation



Result



Result



Compensation



Result



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB

Revenues

374,470





-





374,470





784,616





-





784,616

Cost of revenues

(147,743)





407





(147,336)





(257,656)





1,027





(256,629)

Gross profit

226,727





407





227,134





526,960





1,027





527,987





































Research and development

(91,059)





3,088





(87,971)





(211,594)





5,996





(205,598)

Selling and marketing

(168,713)





928





(167,785)





(370,274)





1,339





(368,935)

General and administrative

(94,740)





1,964





(92,776)





(191,868)





(1,212)





(193,080)

Other operating expense

13,559





-





13,559





17,205





-





17,205

Total operating income and expenses

(340,953)





5,980





(334,973)





(756,531)





6,123





(750,408)





































Operating loss

(114,226)





6,387





(107,839)





(229,571)





7,150





(222,421)

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(428,490)





6,387





(422,103)





(351,126)





7,150





(343,976)





































Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.3034)





0.0045





(0.2989)





(0.2469)





0.0050





(0.2419)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(15.1688)





0.2231





(14.9457)





(12.3469)





0.2500





(12.0969)



CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)







For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2022









For The Year Ended December 31, 2022



Internet Business



AI and others



Unallocated*



Consolidated



Internet Business



AI and others



Unallocated*



Consolidated





RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



USD

Revenue



421,919





105,124





-





527,043





76,415





697,387





186,679





-





884,066





128,178

Operating profit/(loss)



17,738





(113,314)





(3,935)





(99,511)





(14,427)





(369)





(217,359)





(7,863)





(225,591)





(32,707)

Operating margin



4.2 %



(107.8) %



-





(18.9) %



(18.9) %



(0.1) %



(116.4) %



-





(25.5) %



(25.5) %





For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2021



For The Year Ended December 31, 2021





Internet Business



AI and others



Unallocated*



Consolidated



Internet Business



AI and others



Unallocated*



Consolidated





RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB

Revenue



298,001





76,469





-





374,470





653,759





130,857





-





784,616

Operating loss



(21,680)





(86,159)





(6,387)





(114,226)





(14,178)





(208,243)





(7,150)





(229,571)

Operating margin



(7.3) %



(112.7) %



-





(30.5) %



(2.2) %



(159.1) %



-





(29.3) %

* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))







For The Six Months Ended



For The Year Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022





RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders



(428,490)





(440,903)





(63,925)





(351,126)





(513,475)





(74,446)

Add:



































Income tax expenses/(benefits)



5,525





(26,218)





(3,801)





13,633





(25,089)





(3,638)

Interest income, net



(16,961)





(21,547)





(3,124)





(25,391)





(35,710)





(5,177)

Depreciation and amortization



33,959





25,133





3,644





50,822





53,025





7,688

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3,559)





(2,861)





(415)





(2,078)





(7,216)





(1,046)

Other expense



329,259





392,018





56,838





135,391





355,899





51,600

Share-based compensation



6,387





3,935





571





7,150





7,863





1,139

Adjusted EBITDA



(73,880)





(70,443)





(10,212)





(171,599)





(164,703)





(23,880)



