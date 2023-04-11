Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS): A Comprehensive Overview of Technology, Applications, and Safety Considerations

The global unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market by Size (Very Small UAS, Small UAS, Mini UAS, and Large UAS), Range (Close Range, Short Range, and High Range), Energy Source (Traditional Airplane Fuel, Battery Cells, and Fuel Cells), Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), and End User (Civil, Military, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as drones are air vehicles that operate remotely or fly autonomously without human intervention. Drones can be utilized as weapons in wars or can help reinvent the way humanitarian aid is provided. They can help advance scientific research or can perform tracking, monitoring, and surveillance work. Drones could revolutionize the way humans do certain work or even perform dangerous tasks, but they could also encroach on the core values of a free and democratic society.

The global unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market is segmented by size, range, energy source, type, end user, and region. By size, the market is divided into very small UAS, small UAS, mini UAS, and large UAS. By range, it is classified into close range, short range, and high range. By energy source, the market is categorized into traditional airplane fuel, battery cells, and fuel cells. By type, the market is bifurcated into fixed wing and rotary wing. By end user, it is divided into civil, military, and commercial.

By region, the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Some of the key players operating in the global unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co., Ltd., 3D Robotics, AeroVironment, Inc., Parrot SA, AscTec, and Xaircraft.

