Healthcare Staffing Market Size (USD 89.8 Bn by 2031): Embracing Technology and Flexibility for Better Patient Care

Healthcare Staffing Market Trends 2023

healthcare staffing is a critical component of the healthcare system, helping to ensure that patients receive the care they need, when they need it

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟎.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, and it is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖𝟗.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟗% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Healthcare staffing Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Healthcare staffing Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 & 𝐧𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Healthcare staffing refers to the process of hiring and deploying qualified healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and administrative staff, to work in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. Healthcare staffing may be done internally by the healthcare facility or through an external staffing agency. Healthcare staffing agencies play a crucial role in the healthcare industry by providing a pool of qualified candidates, managing the recruitment and onboarding process, and handling administrative tasks such as payroll and benefits. They may also offer training and continuing education opportunities to help healthcare professionals improve their skills and knowledge.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• On the basis of type, the allied healthcare staffing segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the client’s segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

• On the basis of region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

• The report also provides an in-depth study about the healthcare staffing market growth

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Envision Healthcare Corporation

• CHG Management, Inc.

• Maxim Healthcare Group

• Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

• Trustaff

• Locumtenens.Com

• Aya Healthcare

• AMN Healthcare

• Teamhealth

• Adecco Group

✅ 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Type

• Allied Healthcare Staffing

• Per Diem Nurse Staffing

• Travel Nursing

• Locum Tenens Staffing

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Clients

• Others

By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global healthcare staffing market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Surge in the geriatric population, improved healthcare infrastructure, and effective government legislation across the region drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would display the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand for healthcare staff in the province fuels the growth of the market.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

