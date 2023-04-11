Connecting Cargo : Navigating the Freight Brokerage Market for Efficient Transportation by 2031

Freight Brokerage Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global freight brokerage market amassed revenue of $48.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $90.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Download Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8247

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global freight brokerage market based on end-use industry, customer type, services, mode of transport, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of the end-use industry, the manufacturing segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the overall share of the "global freight brokerage market". Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the customer type, the B2B segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the overall freight brokerage market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the B2B segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast timeframe. The report also includes segments such as the B2C segment.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8247

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By end use industry, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By customer type, the b2b segment is projected to lead the global freight brokerage market

By services, the intermodal segment is projected to lead the global freight brokerage market

By mode of transport, the roadways segment is projected to lead the global freight brokerage market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key participants in the global freight brokerage market examined in the research include Allen Lund Companies, Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. (KAG), ArcBest Corporation, Landstar System, Inc., Yusen Logistics co., Ltd., BNSF Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Coyote Logistics LLC, Echo Global Logistics, Worldwide Express, Transplace, England Logistics, Inc., Hub Group, Inc., GlobalTranz, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., Schneider National, Inc., MODE Transportation, Redwood Logistics, Total Quality Logistics, and XPO Logistics, Inc.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8247

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.