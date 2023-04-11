Virgin Hotels Las Vegas named official entitlement sponsor of East Harmon Zone at Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is set for November 16-18, 2023
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, is pleased to announce it has been named the official entitlement sponsor of the East Harmon Zone at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. As the latest event partner for the race, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will take over the East Harmon Zone, complete with live entertainment and fan activations.
“We are excited to help create truly unique fan experiences in the East Harmon Zone for the race in November,” said Lia Rispoli, Senior Vice President of Resort Operations & Asset Management for JC Hospitality. “Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is thrilled to be part of this historic event, and we look forward to a continued partnership with Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.”
“Given its proximity to the East Harmon Zone, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to partner with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to curate programming and build an energetic environment for our fans in the East Harmon Zone,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. "The talented team at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are experts in creating memorable moments, and together, we will create the ultimate fan experience.”
From the East Harmon Zone, fans can take in the spectacle of the start and finish line and all the high-stakes drama as drivers jockey for position through the first two corners. Seats in the East Harmon Zone also boast a behind-the-scenes view of pit lane and the team garages. Information about the East Harmon Zone and ticket inquiries can be found here.
Room and ticket packages will be available on Virgin Hotels Las Vegas website at a later date. Follow Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates.
To receive further information about the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.
About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of Curio Collection by Hilton and has been awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award in its first year of operation. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Casino Las Vegas operated by Mohegan and the Mohegan Sun Sportsbook powered by Betfred; a five-acre desert pool oasis including Élia Beach Club and a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,600 capacity operated by AEG Presents; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; and an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Todd English’s Olives, Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael Morton and David Morton’s ONE Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company TAO Group, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com.
About Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes five hotels—Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and newly launched Virgin Hotels Edinburgh. Locations in Glasgow and New York City are scheduled to debut in 2023, followed by Miami and Denver in 2025 as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London, and more.
About Curio Collection by Hilton
Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 120 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their distinct character. Curio Collection properties offer guests the ability to experience independent hotels, offering authentic, curated experiences through local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX
Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation are working together to promote the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The inaugural race weekend is set for November 16-18, 2023. Taking place at night against the iconic Las Vegas backdrop, the track will see drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 210 mph (340 kph) as they race around some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, hotels and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.
Media Contacts:
Kirvin Doak Communications (for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
VirginHotelsLVPress@kirvindoak.com
R&R Partners (for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.)
Tracey Koblick
Tracey.koblick@rrpartners.com
