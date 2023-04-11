Ambassador of Turkmenistan T.Ataev presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Moldova

11/04/2023

On April 7, 2023, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Ukraine T. Ataev presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Moldova (with residence in Kiev).

During the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, asked to convey the warmest greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Moldova.