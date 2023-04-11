Booster Pump Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent reaching USD 3.56 Bn by 2029

Booster Pump Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Sales Type. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Booster Pump Market size for the analysis of the market.

Market Size in 2021 USD 2.45 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 3.56 Bn CAGR 4.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type, Application Sales Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Booster Pump Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Booster Pump Market research report covers technology, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry. The report includes drivers, opportunities and restraints affecting the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers, trends and restraints on the demand of the market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.

Regional analysis of the Booster Pump Market is conducted at the country, regional and global levels. The report covers the Booster Pump Market strategies followed by major players with their strategies and investment plans. The primary and secondary research method was used to collect the data from Booster Pump Market. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Market.





Booster Pump Market Overview

A booster pump helps in increasing the pressure and volume of water that flows from various sources. Low-pressure water makes simple actions like bathing, brushing, and so on more difficult, but a booster pump may make these tasks simple and quick. A booster pump increases the pressure of the water and increases the flow rate. The booster pump contains spinning blades that accelerate air circulation. It also includes an impeller inside that increases water flow and pressure for the target location.

Booster Pump Market Dynamics

Growing technology advancements in booster pumps are driving the booster pump market growth. Increasing industrialisation in developing countries is expected to improve global market growth rates over the forecast period. The increasing population also creates a need for water pressure during the forecast period, which increases the market's growth rate. Rural development and increasing urbanization are boosting economies and generating prospects for residential booster pumps. Research and development and increasing investment are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to fuel the Booster Pump Market growth

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate to regional Booster Pump Market during the forecast period. This is due to the increased demand for residential booster pumps in this region. The Asia-Pacific region leads the domestic booster pump market, with China leading the way in the growth of residential building complex development due to the country's massive population strength and on-going demand for irrigation in the fields due to restricted land availability.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period due to increasing buildings and complexes, which would strengthen the market in this region.

Booster Pump Market Segmentation

By Type:

Single Stage

Multi-Stage

Based on Type, the Single-stage is expected to dominate the Booster Pump Market during the forecast period. Single-stage booster pumps are widely applied in residences or other residential or commercial facilities that are far from the regional municipal water supply. Moreover, single-stage pumps are used in regions that have low water pressure.

By Application:

Household Agriculture Water and Wastewater Industrial



Other Ultra

Based on Application, the Industrial segment is expected to dominate the Booster Pump Market. Increasing investments in building and construction, as well as water shortages and low pressure water pipelines and networks, are resulting in a growing need to boost water pressure in various sectors such as industries, public buildings, and hospitals, and this segment's revenue growth is expected to continue over the forecast period.

By Sales Type:

New Sales

Aftermarket

Booster Pump Market Key Players Include:

Xylem, Inc Pentair PLC Franklin Electric Co., Inc Witte Pumps & Technology GmbH (Dover Corporation) Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG Aquatec International, Inc Dab Pumps S.p.A Smith & Loveless, Inc Eddy Pump Corporation Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Aquatec International Inc. Dab Pumps Spa Davey Water Franklin Electric Pentair Smith & Loveless Witte Pumps & Technology GmbH Xylem



Zodiac Pool Systems LLC

