Don't Get Left Behind – Start Getting Clients Online with Jeffro's Expertise as a Secret Weapon

Digital marketing is a powerful tool for small business owners in the service industries, and they can now benefit from the help of Jeffro, founder and digital marketing expert at FroBro Web Technologies. For too long, many small business owners have been relying on traditional methods to bring in clients, but those methods are becoming less effective by the day. That's why Jeffro is on a mission to rid the world of terrible websites and to educate small business owners about how important digital marketing strategies are for success in today’s economy.

Jeffro understands that many small business owners don't know how to get up and running with digital marketing or even where to begin. That's why he and his team create strategic plans that are specifically tailored to meet each individual client's needs. His services include web design, SEO optimization, content development, social media marketing, online advertising campaigns, and more. All of these components work together to drive traffic to the client's website and convert leads into customers. Furthermore, his team provides ongoing support so clients can continue to reach their goals over time.

His done-for-you lead generation system for local professionals, Dominance Bridging, is his best-selling service. From a commercial landscaping company, a charitable organization, a private health clinic, or a consulting company, Jeffro has taken his expertly crafted services, and helped them create a digital footprint that has scaled their businesses to new heights.

Most recently, Jeffro is making headlines for launching the first ever Virtual Marketing Expo event in the metaverse. Co-hosted with Chris Lipper from On the Bus, this event will take place on April 28th, 2023. The expo will provide a convenient and affordable way for business owners to network, learn, and get in front of prospects– without needing to book any flights or hotels.

To learn more about Jeffro and FroBro Web Technologies, visit https://www.frobro.com

