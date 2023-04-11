Submit Release
Skanska receives supplemental awards for manufacturing facility in western USA for USD 67M, about SEK 700M

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has received supplemental awards under a contract with an existing client to upgrade the infrastructure of a manufacturing facility in the western United States.  These awards are worth USD 67M, about SEK 700M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2023.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in April 2024.

