Invitation to Electrolux Group Q1 presentation

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the first quarter of 2023 will be published on April 28, 2023, at approx. 08.00 CEST.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius,
Investor Relations,
+46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Group Press Hotline,
+46 8 657 65 07

