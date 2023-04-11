Rare Crew Urges Mid-Sized and Enterprise Companies to Embrace Digitalization to Compete in the Current Market; Offers Comprehensive Software Solutions Including Customizable ERP

Rare Crew offers comprehensive software solutions, including business intelligence & analytics, and software testing, to help businesses push the boundaries of their field and provide measurable returns on investment. Rare Crew is a Microsoft Partner, Cyber Essentials certified, and has received recognition from Clutch and Good Firms.

A leading custom software development company, Rare Crew, encourages mid-sized or large-sized companies to embrace digitalization. With over 12 years of experience and over 100 successful projects delivered, Rare Crew is one of the top custom software houses in the industry. The company's teams of professionals have helped digitalize blue-chip companies across the media, sports, and entertainment industries.

Their software solutions help businesses push boundaries and provide measurable returns on investment. The company offers five core services: custom software development, mobile application development, business intelligence & analytics, UI/UX, and software testing. Rare Crew has more than 150 talented professionals that have served over 25,000 users, impacting over 25 million lives.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Rare Crew if and when we need additional scope added to our site,” said a client.

Their various custom software development solutions help businesses improve their software solutions and digitalize their operations. The company's process involves analysis and evaluation, audit, interconnection, online reporting, privacy and security, and training. The solutions are tailored to meet each client's specific needs, ensuring they receive a unique solution that helps them achieve their business objectives.

The company uses cutting-edge technologies such as Microsoft .NET, Java, React Native, Angular, Vue.js, and Node.js to develop scalable, secure, and reliable custom software applications. Rare Crew also provides comprehensive software testing services, including manual testing, regression testing, and user acceptance testing, to ensure that clients receive high-quality, robust, and optimized software products with reduced time to market and operational costs.

The process involves close communication with the client to understand their needs and goals better. Rare Crew provides custom solutions for businesses that want to improve their software solutions and digitalize their operations.

“They have excellent service and skills, ultimately allowing them to deliver what was requested,” said one Senior Business Analyst.

"Digitalization is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses that want to compete in the current market. Our ERP software, Vault ERP, is a platform where many can grow their businesses, and we are proud to be a leading software house in the industry. We look forward to working with more businesses and delivering innovative solutions that meet their needs," said a Rare Crew spokesperson.

Rare Crew has helped top companies with their digitalization efforts in various industries, from entertainment to non-profit. Businesses that want to improve their software solutions and embrace digitalization can contact Rare Crew for a consultation.

Media Contact

Rare Crew

Dusan Tomic

+381 65 600 3232

Lazaretská 23/A, 811 09 Bratislava

Slovakia