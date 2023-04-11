Cryocooler Market Size to Reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% | Industry Forecast

Cryocooler Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global cryocooler market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

A cryocooler is a mechanical refrigeration system designed for active cooling at extremely low temperatures. It circulates cryogenic fluids, such as helium, nitrogen, or hydrogen gas, in a thermodynamic cycle that absorbs ambient heat and radiates it at low temperatures. The process involves compressing the fluid at room temperature, precooling it in a heat exchanger, and then expanding it at extremely low temperatures. The low-pressure fluid passes through the heat exchanger again to precool the high-pressure fluid before entering the compressor intake, and the cycle is repeated. Currently, cryocoolers are available in various types, including pulse-tube, Brayton, Stirling, Gifford-Mahon, and Joule-Thomson variants.

𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The global cryocooler market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing need for efficient cooling systems in producing superconductors, magnets, and power systems. This is further supported by the widespread adoption of closed cycle cryocoolers to operate infrared (IR) sensors, detectors, thermal cameras, night vision systems, and commercial refrigerators. Moreover, the increasing product application in the healthcare sector to maintain low temperatures during surgical procedures and cellular telephone base stations are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, key market players are introducing new product variants that can withstand launch vibrations and long-term exposure to space radiation, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Advanced Research Systems Inc.

• Air Liquide S.A.

• AMETEK Inc.

• Brooks Automation Inc.

• Chart Industries Inc.

• Cryomech Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• RICOR Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Superconductor Technologies Inc.

• Thales Group.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on type, heat exchanger type, operating cycle, temperature, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Pulse-Tube

• Gifford-McMahon

• Joule-Thomson

• Brayton

• Stirling

Breakup by Heat Exchanger Type:

• Recuperative Heat Exchangers

• Regenerative Heat Exchangers

Breakup by Operating Cycle:

• Open-Loop Cycle

• Closed-Loop Cycle

Breakup by Temperature:

• 1K-5K

• 1K-10K

• 1K-50K

• 1K-100K

• 1K-300K

Breakup by Application:

• Space

• Healthcare

• Military and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

