Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,162.5 Million by 2027, Globally, at 25.40% CAGR

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

The global viral vector manufacturing market size reached US$ 746.6 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 3,162.5 Million, CAGR of 25.40% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A viral vector is a tool deployed by molecular biologists to deliver genetic materials into cells. It is widely employed in cell and gene therapy to substitute defective genes for curing genetic disorders. It also expresses and presents pathogenic antigens by mimicking a natural infection for developing an immune response. In addition, it is used in treating various diseases, such as metabolic diseases, heart defects, neurodegenerative disorders, and oncolytic therapies to target and kill tumor cells. At present, viral vector manufacturing finds applications in gene therapy, life science research, and vaccinology across the globe.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. In addition, the increasing consumption of alcohol due to the sedentary lifestyles of individuals is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, as viral vectors are efficient carriers of virus-disabling sequences, they are widely used to provide HIV-inhibiting transgenes to human hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the increasing inclination toward clinical studies undertaken on viral vectors and the growing use of viral vectors in novel drug delivery is propelling the market growth. Along with this, governments are launching campaigns to create awareness regarding viral vector vaccines among individuals and improving the regulatory environment through changes that are accelerating the product adoption rate.

Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among key players to increase their overall sales and profitability are influencing the global market outlook.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Cognate BioServices Inc. (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, FinVector Oy, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation), Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Oxford Biomedica plc, REGENXBIO Inc., Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and uniQure N.V.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, disease, application and end user

Breakup by Type:

• Adenoviral Vectors

• Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

• Lentiviral Vectors

• Retroviral Vectors

• Others

Breakup by Disease:

• Cancer

• Genetic Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Gene Therapy

• Vaccinology

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

