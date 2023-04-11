Modal Fiber Market Size, Future Growth, Top Manufacturers, Sales, Forecast 2022-2027

Modal Fiber Market

The global modal fiber market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "Modal Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that the global modal fiber market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027.

What is Modal Fiber?

Modal fiber represents a semi-synthetic cellulose fiber that is primarily obtained from beech trees. It is available in long and short product types. The long modal fiber variants are characterized by their long length and high strength, while the short ones are known for their lower melting point. Modal fiber materials have exceptional softness and silk-like lustrousness, show high absorbency properties, and are resistant to shrinkage and fading. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as textiles, home furnishing, fashion and apparel, hygiene products, aerospace, automotive, etc.

Modal Fiber Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding fashion and apparel industry across the globe and the increasing focus on manufacturing sustainable clothing materials are among the key factors driving the modal fiber market. Moreover, the growing adoption of modal fiber in athleisure, on account of various associated benefits, including quicker drying, improved breathability, thermal and chemical resistance, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences toward spending more on ethical and clean fashion and the rising need for sportswear garments, owing to the elevating number of people participating in sports and fitness activities, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the escalating requirement for lightweight and high-performance materials to manufacture seat covers, door panels, headliners, and other components for automobiles and aircraft is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the launch of micro modal fiber products that offer high moisture-wicking, improved stretchability, and enhanced resistance to shrinkage characteristics is expected to propel the modal fiber market over the forecasted period.

Modal Fiber Market Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Long Fiber

• Short Fiber

Breakup by Application:

• Textile

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

