Winton & Hiestand Law Group Serves as a Nursing Home Negligence Lawyer in Louisville

Winton & Hiestand Law Group works closely with families to prove negligence and fault by the nursing home to ensure their loved one receives compensation for injuries suffered. Seniors are an at-risk population, particularly when under the care of a nursing home. When the staff neglects their patients, severe injuries can occur, resulting in pain and suffering or loss of life. Families deserve to work with a nursing home negligence lawyer in Louisville to ensure appropriate compensation.
Winton & Hiestand Law Group recognizes the challenges families go through when proving a nursing home neglect case. Their experienced nursing home negligence lawyers are familiar with these legal matters and can provide the necessary guidance for a successful outcome.
Anyone interested in working with a nursing home negligence lawyer in Louisville can find out more by visiting the Winton & Hiestand Law Group website or calling +1 (502) 444-4357.
About Winton & Hiestand Law Group: Winton & Hiestand Law Group is a full-service law firm providing representation for individuals in personal injury cases of all types. They offer services to individuals in cases relating to car accidents, wrongful death, consumer protection, nursing home neglect, and more. They can also help with wills and estate planning and mortgage foreclosures.
Address: 905 Baxter Ave
City: Louisville
State: KY
Zip code: 40204
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.