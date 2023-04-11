Walnut Market Research Report, Price Trends, Analysis, Growth 2023-2028

Walnut Market 2023-2028

The global walnut market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach a value of US$ 10.7 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 4.9% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walnuts are round, large, and edible seeds belonging to the deciduous trees of the Juglandaceae family. They have a tough shell and are rich in omega-3 fats, antioxidants and essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, calcium, fibers, proteins, iron, sodium, phosphorous, and manganese. They also provide numerous health benefits, such as improving brain and bone health, preventing gallbladder diseases, lowering cholesterol levels, minimizing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and helping with weight management. Owing to these benefits, walnuts are widely utilized in personal care, household, cosmetics, and industrial applications across the globe.

Walnut Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for healthy and nutritious food products and the growing awareness regarding the nutritional content and skin, hair, and health benefits of walnuts. In addition, the increasing use of walnut as an ingredient in confectionery, chocolates, nut butter, and bakery products in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity, are resulting in the shift toward a healthy lifestyle representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of walnuts in the cosmetics and personal care industry and the increasing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks are propelling market growth.

Furthermore, the growing health consciousness among individuals regarding a healthy plant-based snack resulted in the introduction of flavored walnuts such as apple cinnamon walnut, honey roasted walnuts, and chocolate walnut which is creating a favorable market outlook.

Global Walnut Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agromillora Group, Alpine Pacific Nut Company, Andersen and Sons Shelling Inc., Crain Walnut Shelling Inc, Empire Nut Company LLC, GoldRiver Orchards Inc., Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc., Guerra Nut Shelling Co Inc, Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc., Kashmir Walnut Group and Poindexter Nut Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product, nature, form and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• In-shell

• Shelled

Breakup by Product:

• Persian or English Walnut

• Black Walnut

Breakup by Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Form:

• Raw

• Processed

Breakup by End Use:

• Household

• Industrial

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

