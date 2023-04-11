AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Size To Grow 13.5% by 2028 | Driving Factors, Business Opportunity

AR and VR Smart Glasses Market

The global AR and VR smart glasses market to reach US$ 30.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "AR and VR Smart Glasses Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global AR and VR smart glasses market size reached US$ 14.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2023-2028.

Augmented reality and virtual reality glasses, or AR and VR smart glasses, refer to wearable devices that serve as human-computer interfaces to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds. Some of the common product types include optical see-through and video see-through. AR and VR smart glasses provide an immersive virtual experience and allow wearers to record still images, audio, and videos remotely, exchange data, share their point of view in real-time, access information hands-free, and augment their real-world. They even enable the users to analyze information relevant to their surroundings through these glasses. As a result, AR and VR smart glasses find extensive utilization across various sectors, including gaming, healthcare, education, military, defense, e-commerce, etc.

AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing advancements in the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the increasing reliance on big data and analytics are primarily driving the AR and VR smart glasses market. Additionally, the shifting preferences toward augmented and virtual reality games and the rising number of gamers across the globe are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the expanding digitization across multiple industries, the escalating penetration of high-speed 5G internet, and the introduction of advanced mobile applications are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the elevating product innovations, such as the integration of three-dimensional (3D) interactive content with 360-degree video, improved face and object tracking, and enhanced speech recognition features, are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the launch of Industry 4.0 and the inflating investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to expand their product portfolio are expected to propel the AR and VR smart glasses market over the forecasted period.

AR and VR Smart Glasses Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Avegant Corp.

• Everysight Ltd. (Elbit Systems Ltd.)

• HTC Corporation

• Kopin Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Optinvent

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (Sony Group Corporation)

• Vuzix.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• Optical See Through

• Video See Through

Breakup by End Use:

• Gaming Industry

• Healthcare

• Education

• Military and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

