March Madness is Not Just for Basketball: ATS-backed Pace Esports Crowned No. 1 College Gaming Program in the Nation

Pace University's Esports Program, backed by founding sponsor American Technology Services (ATS), has taken the collegiate gaming scene by storm with a resounding victory in the March Madness bracket for college esports programs organized by Esports Foundry.

The intense head-to-head competition featured 32 of the nation's premier esports programs, chosen based on their exceptional competitive teams and thriving gaming communities. After five rounds of polling that garnered over 155,000 views and more than 10,000 votes, Pace Esports emerged triumphant.

Throughout their journey to victory, Pace Esports beat formidable opponents, including Akron University, Texas A&M University, Ohio University, Northwood University, and UC San Diego.

ATS CEO Dov Horowitz said, “We are incredibly proud to be the founding sponsor of Pace Esports and witness their remarkable victory in March Madness. Our partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and the transformative power of technology in the world of gaming.”

This victory highlights the flourishing scholastic esports landscape in New York, which played a pivotal role in Pace's championship win. As an increasing number of universities and high schools acknowledge the merit of esports as both a competitive and educational pursuit, New York, supported by industry frontrunners like ATS, is emerging as a state poised to lead the charge in scholastic gaming.

Pace University has shown to be at the forefront of this trend, demonstrating its commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for gaming enthusiasts and spotlighting the exciting potential of esports in the academic arena. The partnership with American Technology Services reflects their shared vision for a thriving, cutting-edge esports community that sets the standard for excellence in collegiate gaming.

About Pace University Athletics:

Pace University Athletics is a member of NCAA Division II, competing within the Northeast-10 Conference (NE10). Pace Athletics sponsors 15 intercollegiate sports, along with cheer and dance teams and a Pep Band. Known as the Setters, Pace's official mascot is known as T-Bone. In 2021-22, Pace student athletes posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.33. Additionally, 562 Setters were selected to the NE10's Academic Honor Roll, with 69 student athletes earning Academic Excellence with 4.0 semester GPAs. Twenty-two student athletes earned NE10 President's Award for Academic Excellence, recognizing graduating student athletes who have attained Magna Cum Laude at their institution, have participated in at least two seasons of NE10 competition, and are current student athletes at the time of graduation.

About American Technology Services (ATS):

ATS is a global provider of innovative technology solutions and services for businesses, organizations, and educational institutions. ATS consistently offers unparalleled IT services that address a comprehensive array of IT challenges. From strategic planning and managed services to robust infrastructure support, compliance, privacy, security, and cloud-based and on-premises IT operations, ATS is an industry leader in providing exceptional IT expertise.

www.NetworkATS.com

Media Contact

American Technology Services

Cindy Mallory

United States