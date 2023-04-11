ToxFighter Platform Debuts, Uniting Eco-Conscious Companies and Consumers in the Fight to Promote Sustainability

This new community is pioneering the way consumers and companies can protect the environment with Crowd Staking Quests

ToxFighter has announced the official debut of its new community, which unites consumers and companies in the war against environmental destruction. With an eye on eco-friendliness and sustainability, the creators of ToxFighter have crafted a community that offers opportunities for users to support products that have the potential to detox the environment.

The ToxFighter platform gives environmentally-focused companies a platform for testing products that care about sustainability, recycling, people’s health, green and renewable energy, and a fair money system. A Crowd Staking Quest is created for each partner company.

Users who choose to begin a Crowd Staking Quest get a free product for testing. They upload a review with a photo or video and receive a crypto reward in exchange. For each quest, a certain staking amount is used and released once the quest is completed. Each quest requires a certain number of people to begin and complete, hence the “crowd” verbiage. Each person completing a quest is expected to create a honest, realistic review. This helps partner companies better serve their customers and the world while also helping prospective consumers make informed decisions.

“Our slogan and motivation is to make the world less toxic,” said Liam Davis, CMO at ToxFighter. “We want to fight against the old big companies and present good alternatives to the people.”

A recently released video explains the philosophy and mission at ToxFighter. See the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xltBVvMhhxw.

Getting started at ToxFighter begins with the creation of a free account. Crypto is deposited into the account, and then a quest can be chosen. Users then recruit their friends to start the quest, and once enough friends have been recruited, the product is delivered. Then, product reviews are published with photos or videos. Lastly, the deposited staking amount is released again and rewards are paid out in crypto.

There are already several quests posted at ToxFighter, and dozens more are slated for launch. Through this single platform, consumers and companies alike can take a stand against environmental toxicity. Further information can be found at https://toxfighter.com. Follow ToxFighter on social media: Instagram @toxfighter, Twitter @toxfighter.

