Tattered Lives Farm Announces People Helping People Home Giveaway

Tattered Lives Farm 501(c)(3) announces "People Helping People" Home Giveaway. Tattered Lives Farm, a non-profit organization in Maple Hill, North Carolina, dedicated to helping those in need, has announced its latest initiative - the "People Helping People" Home Giveaway. The organization will give a fully furnished home to a family or individual facing difficult times who could use a helping hand rent-free.

The giveaway is open to anyone currently experiencing financial hardship, a particular need, or any other challenges making it difficult to secure a safe and stable living situation. The home will be located on one of the lots associated with the housing development Tattered Lives Farm is constructing in Maple Hill, NC, a peaceful rural setting, providing the lucky recipient with a fresh start in a supportive community.

"We believe that everyone deserves a second chance and a secure place to call home," said Tattered Lives Farm founder Jason Jean. "Our 'People Helping People' Home Giveaway is a way for us to give back to our TLF community and help those who need it most."

The home is a fully furnished, three-bedroom house with a kitchen, dining room, living room, two-car garage, and two bathrooms. It also has a spacious yard and a future community garden area, perfect for those who love to spend time outdoors. “What makes this truly special is the new home we are constructed by volunteers and supporters of the mission behind Tattered Lives Farm, making it an extraordinary place to live,” says Tattered Lives Farm director of fundraising, Jackie Ventura.

To apply for the "People Helping People" Home Giveaway, interested individuals or families can visit the Tattered Lives Farm website and complete the online application. Be sure to follow all the rules needed to submit your application. The Tattered Lives Farm team will review applications; the recipient will be chosen randomly.

The giveaway is part of Tattered Lives Farm's ongoing commitment to helping those in need. The organization offers various services and programs to support struggling individuals and families, including future financial fractional ownership options, job training, families and individuals with special needs, and educational opportunities.

"We know that there are many people out there who are struggling right now, and we want to do our part to help," said Jean. "We hope that the 'People Helping People' Home Giveaway will provide a much-needed boost to someone's life and help them on their path to a brighter future."

The "People Helping People" Home Giveaway application period is open now and will close at 11:59 pm EST on October 31, 2023, at https://tatteredlivesfarm.org/home-giveway/. The recipient will be announced on December 1, 2023.

For more information about Tattered Lives Farm and the "People Helping People" Home Giveaway, visit the organization's website at www.tatteredlivesfarm.org.

