Young Candy CEO Erica Williams Advises on Ditching Hustle Culture

Over the last decade, Hustle Culture, also known as burnout culture, centers around the idea that working long hours and sacrificing self-care are required in order to succeed. It has become a typical mentality and lifestyle for celebrities, influencers, working professionals, and executives. The reality is that it has led to feeling defeated, disengaged, toxic productivity, and burned out.

“Burnout occurs when we are not in alignment with our soul's purpose and higher calling, for an entrepreneur this can mean pursuing a superficial goal instead of a meaningful purpose,” Erica Williams, Business Consultant, CEO, and Founder in the Consumer-Packaged Goods market said. As a young Canadian entrepreneur, she saw a demand for Better-For-You sweets and started with the first flagship product which was a delicious and healthier twist on a traditional gummy bear, called 'Yumy Bear'. After meticulous development, it is now available at Walmart, Loblaws, Save On Foods, and thousands of locations across Canada. She is expanding to U.S. markets to promote her brand and fill a niche for millennials/Gen Z, conscious parents, vegans, diabetics, and those who just want a healthier, worthy alternative of a plant-based candy.

Williams describes Ethical Entrepreneurship, which is creating a product or service that is a win-win-win solution for all parties involved, focusing on people and purpose over profits is the new higher conscious way of doing business. This is a self-regenerating system as the more good products and services are created, the more profits come back tenfold.

“We're currently the first and only better-for-you confectionery publicly traded company on the CSE. Proudly, I am among the youngest female CEOs to operate a publicly traded company. Our next phase is expanding into the US market and have engaged in serious conversations with many large US retailers,” Williams said.

At just 28 years old, she has been a natural entrepreneur since a young age. Her success and experience building her brand have led her to business coaching and consulting others with a dream to succeed, without the preconceived notion of required burnout.

Williams started Wealthy Living Academy, with a focus on Business & Wealth Coaching for entrepreneurs that want to make a big impact in the world and answer their soul's calling. “I believe everyone is a 'conscious creator' and I empower my clients to discover their highest calling that would provide tremendous value in order to reach financial abundance and scale their business online or in retail,” she said.

Williams believes that a truly wealthy life is succeeding in the four pillars of life: Finance/ Business, Family/ Relationships, Fitness/ Health, and Fun/ Spirituality. “These pillars are the stable foundation you build your life on, without one of these pillars you may be able to succeed for a period, but eventually you will burn out and the life you built will come crashing down,” she said. “I believe everyone is the CEO of their life and must create their life and business in a conscious way in order to live a fulfilled prosperous life.”

Williams admits she has learned so much from her years as an entrepreneur launching and scaling a multi-million-dollar business through online and retail distribution. “The best advice I can give is you're never too young or too old to start something new. If you have a vision and a passion for it then go for it,” she said.

She has seen firsthand that when focusing on creating a product or service that truly is a win-win-win strategy, it can grow at a stratospheric rate. “People want to be a part of companies that follow the success blueprint I mentor my clients with,” she said.

Hustle culture impedes anyone’s professional and personal life, causing the neglect of self-care, to say the least. Williams and Wealthy Living Academy offer a deep balance on the path to success. With a proven track record and business acumen, Williams truly guides aspiring CEOs on the journey.

“My highest calling is helping other entrepreneurs find their purpose and turn that passion into a profitable scalable business so they can reach financial abundance and be able to give back to their community.”

YUMY CANDY provides a delicious, affordable, low sugar, plant-based candy. The mission is to revolutionize the confectionery industry with innovative recipes, delicious treats, and "good for you" approach.

