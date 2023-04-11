NATIX Drive& Goes Live: An AI-powered Drive to Earn App for Android Users

Launching on April 4th, 2023, the NATIX Drive& app promises to redefine the way people navigate and understand the world. By seamlessly integrating smartphone cameras, patent-pending AI technology, and a Drive to Earn concept, this state-of-the-art dashcam app aims to establish a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) of cameras.

The NATIX Drive& app employs the smartphone camera to identify events, such as vehicles, signage, potholes, and available parking spaces, generating a dynamic, up-to-date map layer for urban areas. The ultimate objective is to monetize this mapped data in support of infrastructure and mobility applications. For instance, the collected information can enhance road maintenance and repair efforts, promoting safer and more efficient driving experiences or optimizing logistics planning. Furthermore, the app can be utilized to refine navigation, route planning, and real-time parking spot discovery for drivers.

With every mile/kilometer covered and each event detected, drivers accumulate points that can be exchanged for a variety of enticing rewards. These include the latest gadgets, exclusive vouchers, eco-friendly initiatives, and in the near future, NATIX Network's own native cryptocurrency token. What's more, users can boost their earnings by inviting friends, thus fostering the growth and expansion of the NATIX ecosystem.

Drive& app benefits and data security

The NATIX Drive& app's launch brings an array of exciting benefits, with the dashcam functionality being a standout feature. Drivers can effortlessly capture footage of any incidents during their journey, as the dashcam continuously records the last few minutes of their trip. While traditional dashcams can cost up to several hundred dollars, the Drive& app provides this indispensable feature for free, helping drivers save money.

Yet, the dashcam functionality is merely the beginning of what the app offers. The real-time data collected through the NATIX Network aims to enhance driving experiences, providing Drive& app users with improved navigation, congestion avoidance, speed alerts, and guidance on locating available parking spaces. Future customers, including local governments, transport authorities, and mobility companies, will be able to access valuable insights via a dashboard, which can be used to improve existing road infrastructure, design new routes, or develop parking services.

The NATIX Network team understands the importance of data security for both private and institutional entities and is committed to upholding privacy and decentralization principles as a Web3 app. The company has devised state-of-the-art AI technology to ensure personal data protection and prevent the camera from capturing sensitive information such as faces or license plates. Furthermore, the app leverages blockchain technology to promote transparency and accountability, ushering in a new era of trust in data collection and usage.

How to get started

Starting from 4 PM CET, April 4, the NATIX Drive& download for Android devices will be available on the Google Play Store. While everyone is encouraged to download the app, access to login will be granted exclusively through a special invitation code. Over the past few months, more than 60,000 individuals have eagerly joined the NATIX Drive& app waitlist, and these users will be provided with a Genesis code to unlock the app upon its launch.

Additionally, NATIX has unveiled the Drive& app referral program, which allows users to earn bonus points by inviting friends and supplying them with unlock codes. To foster community engagement and support, NATIX Network also maintains active Discord and Telegram community groups where members can share individual unlock codes with newcomers, further expanding the user base.

The NATIX Drive& app stands out as more than just another driving application. By seamlessly merging Drive to Earn, DePIN, and patent-pending AI technology, it offers a distinctive driving experience. Focusing on decentralized infrastructure and robust privacy security measures, the NATIX Drive& app is poised to revolutionize transportation systems while rewarding drivers for their valuable contributions to the network.

As an innovative solution in the industry, the app is set to transform the way people drive and engage with the mobility infrastructure. By giving it a try, anyone can make a pivotal decision that elevates their driving experience, allowing them to earn additional rewards during their daily commute while simultaneously supporting vital infrastructure improvements.

Media Contact

NATIX Network

Alireza Ghods

+49 40 524759176

Große bleichen 32

Germany