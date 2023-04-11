Houston Black Restaurant Week 2023 Kicks Off Second Week at Gotti's Restaurant

Gotti's Restaurant is the newest addition to EADO, offering classic Cajun dishes with a Houston twist

Houston Black Restaurant Week 2023 officially kicked off its second week on April 8, 2023, at Gotti’s Restaurant in East Downtown (811 St. Emanuel Street, Houston, TX) with a special Easter menu, live entertainment, prizes, and more.

Gotti’s Restaurant first opened its doors in 2021 and has quickly become known for its authentic menu of Cajun classics with a special Houston flare such as Cajun Fried Lobster Pasta; Seafood Fried Rice featuring crawfish, shrimp, and scrambled egg; Fried Catfish and Shrimp Platters; and much more. Customers enjoy a relaxed and upbeat atmosphere with top-notch customer service. “Great food, great atmosphere, great customer service. I’ll be coming regularly,” said one of the restaurant’s earliest diners, echoing the sentiments of repeat customers since the EADO eatery’s launch.

Local entrepreneur and native Houstonian Irv “Gotti” Williams is the owner of Gotti’s Restaurant. Williams originally hails from Houston’s Third Ward and attended Texas Southern University, where he was an active participant in the Jessie H. Jones School of Business’ Students in Free Enterprise (SIFE). This experience led to networking and building relationships with local business leaders. During this time, Williams became known around campus as a computer and programming expert, and he gained the nickname “Irv Gotti”.

Both of his parents were also originally from Houston and helped to spark his entrepreneurial spirit at a young age. Williams’ love for authentic Creole and Cajun dishes, along with his previous life experiences and the support from his family, led him to create the unique concept found exclusively at Gotti’s Restaurant.

Although Gotti’s is the newest eatery in EADO, they have quickly become one of the most well-known. “Our staff has worked hard to create a menu and experience for our guests. We were recently named in the Top 3 Black Owned Restaurants in Houston. It is extremely rewarding to see my hard work pay off as customer line up and come in groups to dine with us,” said Williams.

“I was honored when Black Restaurant Week asked us to host its kickoff event this year,” said Williams. “We are a new restaurant, and this was unexpected.”

Houston Black Restaurant Week, which runs from April 2-16, 2023, held a special event at Gotti’s Restaurant on April 8th with a fun day planned and limited edition menu and more. Brunch & Bingo, one of Gotti’s customers favorite activities, will be featured with prizes and live DJ entertainment. Gotti’s rolled out their special Houston Black Restaurant Week menu, which will include Cajun gumbo, blackened shrimp and grits, fried lobster, grilled lamb chops, crispy catfish, beignets, and several other flavor-packed dishes.

Learn more about Gotti’s and place reservations by visiting www.brunchandbingo.com.

Follow Gotti's on social media:

Instagram: @GottisHTX

Twitter: @GottisHTX

TikTok: @GottisHTX

