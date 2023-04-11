Open Weaver Wins Nasscom SME Inspire Award 2023

CHENNAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Open Weaver, a SaaS tech startup, has been awarded the prestigious Nasscom SME Inspire Award 2022-23 for Outstanding Customer Experience. The award recognizes Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that have significantly enriched the industry and shown a commitment to excellence in innovation, technology, and customer service.

Open Weaver is a SaaS tech startup with a mission to reinvent digital realization, helping developers build scalable applications faster. Open Weaver's dedication to providing exceptional customer experience has earned them this recognition from Nasscom, among thousands of SME companies. The company's commitment to the developer community, providing a direct-to-developer platform that supports millions of users, has made customer experience a vital part of their user success and growth.

"We are honored to be chosen as a winner by Nasscom for Outstanding Customer Experience, a category closest to our hearts! Kudos to all Open Weaver associates on winning this prestigious recognition. Our sincere gratitude to our millions of users, community members, ambassadors, partners, and investors for inspiring us to do our best," said Ashok Balasubramanian, CEO of Open Weaver.

Open Weaver's Kandi platform has been instrumental in helping developers build scalable applications faster by accelerating application development through open-source reusability. It saves 40% of application development time and effort by reusing over 650 million open source resources. Some of the recent Kandi platform updates include rapidly developing custom functions with use case lookup and dependent libraries, a rich library of Solution Kits for developing custom functions across 500+ topics, a universal search experience across libraries, code snippets, and kits, and the ability to save and share favorite open-source solutions.

"We express our gratitude to our millions of developer users, ambassadors, partners, and investors for inspiring us to stay committed to helping developers build exceptional digital experiences," added Ashok Balasubramanian.

Open Weaver is a digital platform in the technology industry. Its Kandi platform accelerates application development through open-source reusability. Millions of global developers use Kandi to build custom functions and projects. Its unique IP brings codified knowledge for reuse and artificial intelligence to build digital solutions easier and faster.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India, comprising over 3,000-member companies. Guided by India's vision to become a leading digital economy globally, Nasscom focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation.

