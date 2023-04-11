AvePDF, a PSPDFKit Web Application, Releases PDF to Excel Tool

The popular web application to manage PDF and electronic documents online now offers a tool to convert PDF documents to Excel spreadsheets.

MURET, France, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 54th widget of the PDF suite

Launched in 2020 by ORPALIS Imaging Technologies, AvePDF includes many advanced and exclusive features, such as OCR, PDF/A conversion and validation, hyper-compression, linearization, web scanning, and more, distributed in 54 widgets.

The AvePDF PDF to Excel engine instantly converts any PDF file to XLSX. The converted file can be downloaded or saved in various Cloud storage services. All files are deleted automatically from the web application after thirty minutes.

Powered by GdPicture.NET Excel converter

AvePDF uses the GdPicture.NET SDK in all its widgets. Developed by the same company, GdPicture.NET is trusted by Fortune 500 and worldwide major actors of all industries, including healthcare, finance, government, and legal.

With AvePDF, individuals and small companies benefit from the same advanced and innovative technologies for their day-to-day document management tasks.

Beta version

The PDF to Excel widget is in beta version and available to AvePDF Premium users.

Annual Premium plans can be purchased on the AvePDF website.

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals worldwide.

In 2022, the French company joined PSPDFKit, the leading document processing and manipulation platform for developers and enterprise businesses.

ORPALIS sits on the Board of Directors of the PDF Association.

For more information, visit orpalis.com.

