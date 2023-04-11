Tocvan Diagnostic Leach Study Reports High Percentage of Recoverable Gold and Silver

Highlights

Diagnostic Leach Study Reports High-Percentage of Recoverable Gold and Silver (Au: 95 to 99%; Ag: 73 to 97%)

Head Screen Assays Report High-Grade Gold and Silver (2.7 to 24.9 g/t Au and 8.8 to 74.2 g/t Ag)

Gravity Concentrate Assays for Gold and Silver range from 35.6 to 290.3 g/t Au and 53 to 1,152 g/t Ag

Majority of Gold and Silver can be Recovered with Gravity Concentration and Agitated Cyanide Leach

Drill core sample indicates same recovery potential at depth (150m down hole) as at surface.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") TOCTCVNFTV, is pleased to provide the results of a Precious Metal Diagnostic Leach Study from its Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Five composite samples were collected for the study; three Main Zone surface channel composites (samples 494741, 494743 and 494745); one 4-T surface channel composite (sample 494747); and one drill core coarse reject composite (sample 494749) from drill hole JES-22-62 at 150-meter downhole depth, 125-meters from surface (108.6m of 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.5m of 7.6 g/t Au). Table 1 summarizes the findings of the report and highlights the total recoverable amount of gold and silver possible by gravity concentration followed by agitated cyanide leach of the gravity tails. Precious metal characterization for each sample is summarized in Table 2, highlighted by a large percentage of free gold and silver with the remaining portion predominantly "exposed but attached", indicating a large percentage of the gold and silver can be recovered. The study was completed by independent and ISO certified, metallurgical lab LTM, a full report of the study is available on the Company's website.

"These results far surpass our expectations and provide us with new insight on the optimization of gold and silver recovery at Pilar" stated Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "To have such a large percentage of the gold and silver free and accessible for multiple recovery methods allows us to evaluate the most efficient ways to develop the project. This is a huge checkmark for the project and an excellent indicator to the industry that Pilar can be developed. We look forward to further evaluating the bulk sample data in the coming months."

Sample ID Location Head Screen Assay Gravity Concentrate Assay Total Recoverable by Gravity and Agitated Cyanide Leach Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (%) Ag (%) 494741 Main Zone (Surface) 6.2 23 76.2 237 95 78 494743 Main Zone (Surface) 8.2 68 117.0 1152 98 97 494745 Main Zone (Surface) 2.7 9 35.6 82 97 90 494747 4-T (Surface) 20.4 74 290.3 568 98 85 494749 Main Zone (Drill Core) 24.9 9 231.1 53 99 73

Table 1. Summary of Results from the Precious Metals Diagnostic Leach Study completed by LTM.

Photo 1. Leach Pad Liner set into place prior to stacking of material.

About the Bulk Sample

Over 1,400 tonnes of oxide-gold material have been extracted from select areas exposed at surface across the project area, focusing on the Main Zone and 4-T Trends where preliminary column leach studies have returned promising head-grade and recovery results. Bulk Sample material will be prepared for processing by heap-leach method at a private mining operation less than 25 kilometers to the west of Pilar. Information from the sample will aim to provide a more detailed account of expected head-grade and recovery percentage of gold along with providing key information to optimize future production facilities. The information provided from the sample will be used for planning in coordination for permitting of full-scale mine and process facilities on-site at Pilar.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property has recently returned some of the regions best drill results. Coupled with encouraging gold and silver recovery results from metallurgical test work, Pilar is primed to be a potential near-term producer. Pilar is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in andesite rocks. Three primary zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-T. The Main Zone and 4-T trends are open to the southeast and new parallel zones have been recently discovered. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Mineralization extends along a 1.2-km trend, only half of that trend has been drill tested so far. To date, over 23,000 m of drilling has been completed.

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

( 2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

( 2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

( 15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 16.5m @ 53.5 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag

61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au

About the El Picacho Property

The El Picacho Gold-Silver property is interpreted as an orogenic gold system within the regional Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt known for producing gold mines that include La Herradura (>10 Moz Au) and San Francisco (>3 Moz Au). The project is 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo and only 18 kilometers southwest of the producing San Francisco Mine. The Project totals 24 square kilometers of area showing similarities in geology and structure as the San Francisco Mine. Five primary zones of mineralization have been identified across the property totalling over six kilometers of prospective trends. Surface sampling and historic workings have identified high-grade gold and silver values. Recently the Company completed its first drill program at El Picacho, confirming its model and hitting significant gold mineralization In a step-out to historic workings. Drill hole SRA-22-010, intersected 44.2-meters of 0.6 g/t Au, including 12.2-meters of 2.0 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag. As exploration and drilling continues, Tocvan believes this provide an excellent opportunity for discovery of a muti-million ounce district.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 39 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Composite samples were shipped for sample preparation and analysis to LTM in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

The LTM Hermosillo facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. A full report from the Diagnostic Leach Study is available on the Company website for review.

