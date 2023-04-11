Submit Release
Leading Omaha, Nebraska, Electrical Company Power Crew Rolls Out Homeowner Memberships

Various membership tiers are now available to help homeowners prevent troublesome electrical issues

Power Crew has announced the rollout of a new homeowner electrical membership program, which will give clients the option to choose a proactive routine checkup to prevent troublesome electrical issues.

Omaha, Nebraska, based Power Crew is a locally owned and operated company that has served the metro area for 15+ years. The company’s electrical installation and repair services include fuse boxes, breaker boxes, switches, outlets, various forms of lighting, ceiling fans, electrical panels, and much more. Their team has become known as “The electricians who protect you” with their fast, efficient, and reassuring electrical solutions.

 

Much of the work carried out by the Power Crew team entails code and safety updates. As a professional team of expert electricians, the Power Crew knows just how important it is to maintain safely functioning electrical systems in residential applications. That’s why they are now offering an exclusive homeowner membership program.

These memberships are designed to save homeowners money and time while ensuring safely operating electrical systems. Through these memberships, Power Crew conducts annual inspections and catches problems before they become major, potentially dangerous concerns. “These memberships and annual safety checkups give homeowners relief of the hindrance of items on the to-do list plus peace of mind. They can sleep better knowing their family is safe,” said Power Crew owner Jason Amato.

Electrical malfunctions are a top cause of house fires. In 2020, the U.S. Fire Administration reported 23,400 fires, 200 deaths, and 975 injuries. The best way to prevent house fires is with routine electrical system checkups.

There are currently three membership tiers available to serve the needs of homeowners. For a limited time, Power Crew is also offering a free e-booklet to identify the top 10 electrical safety issues and how to spot them. Learn more by visiting https://www.powercrewmemberships.com/. Follow Power Crew on social media: Facebook @PowerCrewOmaha and Twitter @PowerCrew .

