Cholera Vaccine Market Revenue Approximately US$ 9.2 Million by 2028, At CAGR 11.1% 2023-2028

The global cholera vaccines market size reached US$ 4.9 Million in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 9.2 Million, CAGR of 11.1% during (2023-2028).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cholera vaccines are biological preparations that assist in strengthening the immune system and provide immunity against cholera. It also helps in minimizing the risk of bacterial infections that may spread through contaminated food and water and leads to abdominal pain, fever, rapid heart rate, loss of skin elasticity, low blood pressure, muscle cramps, and dry mucous membranes. At present, it includes the oral cholera vaccine (OCV) that protects against cholera for up to two years, and the injectable cholera vaccine (ICV), which facilitates prevention for six months.

Cholera Vaccines Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing global population and increasing focus on prevention and control of cholera in areas with poor sanitation and hygiene currently represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe.

In addition, governments and private organizations are introducing favorable health initiatives for the prevention and control of infectious diseases like cholera. This, along with the growing awareness about the importance and effectiveness of cholera vaccines among the people, is creating a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities for developing new vaccine formulations for cholera, including single-dose vaccines and heat-stable vaccines that do not require refrigeration, are stimulating the growth of the market around the world.

Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Astellas Pharma Inc., Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (Avant Immunotherapeutics Inc.), Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Eubiologics Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Pfizer Inc., PharmaChoice Canada Inc, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Valneva SE.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, vaccine type, product and end user.

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

• Whole Cell V. Cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-Subunit

• Killed Oral O1 and O139

Breakup by Product:

• Dukoral

• Shanchol

• Vaxchora

• Euvichol and Euvichol-Plus

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Research and Academic Laboratories

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

