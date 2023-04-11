Cooling the Way: Exploring the Benefits and Challenges of Cryogenic Liquid Transport Vehicles

Cryogenic Liquid Transport Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryogenic liquid transport vehicles are designed to transport liquefied gas, such as ammonia, methane, and natural gas, over longer distances. Liquefied gases are stored in over-the-road-tanker trailer bodies that need to be mounted on the truck chassis.

However, high operating cost, in terms of fabrication of cryogenic tanks, and increase in raw material cost are expected to hinder this growth. Furthermore, the growth of natural gas consumption in emerging economies is expected create a major opportunity for the vehicle producers across the globe.

Key Benefits

◆This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cryogenic liquid transport vehicle market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

◆A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional market, and future estimations are outlined to single out profitable areas.

◆In addition, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

◆Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

The global cryogenic liquid transport vehicles market is driven by increase in application of these in laboratories and chemical plants. Moreover, rise in usage of carbon dioxide and liquid nitrogen for the transportation of fruit juices and frozen foods over longer distances is expected to be fuel the market growth.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Non-flammable Liquid Transport Vehicle

Flammable Liquid Transport Vehicle

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Liquid Oxygen

Liquid Nitrogen

Liquid Argon

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Chart (U.S.),

APCI (U.S.),

Taylor-worton (UK),

CPI (U.S.),

Cryogenmash (Russia),

Cryofab (U.S.),

Linde AG (Germany),

Praxair (U.S.),

Wessington Cryogenics (UK),

Acme Cryogenics (U.S.)