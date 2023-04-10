Việt Nam, Laos to further expand economic, science cooperation

VIETNAM, April 10 - VIENTIANE — Việt Nam and Laos will make efforts to enhance economic cooperation, further exchange macroeconomic management and anti-corruption experiences as well as upgrade international border gates and roads connecting the two countries,

The statement was made during a talk between President Võ Văn Thưởng and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, during the Vietnamese leader’s two-day official visit to Laos, which started yesterday.

Lao leader Thongloun expressed his appreciation that Laos was chosen as the first country that President Thưởng visited since becoming President.

He thanked Việt Nam for its support to Laos in its socio-economic recovery and development while congratulating Việt Nam on the great and comprehensive achievements in implementing the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress and the socio-economic development plan.

President Thưởng said he too highly appreciated the achievements that the Lao Party, Government and people have made in the cause of renovation and national construction, and expressed his belief that Laos will soon overcome any difficulties to successfully implement the goals set out by the 11th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

He also thanked the sincere and pure affection and the help and support of the Lao State and people for the cause of construction and defence of the Fatherland of Việt Nam.

The two leaders also expressed their delight at the development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides made great efforts to maintain high-level delegations and contacts, while continuing to promote the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Defence and security cooperation and economic cooperation have also been promoted. Many ODA projects have been completed and put to use. Cooperation in the fields of culture, society, education, sports, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities, especially among border provinces, continues to be strengthened, and bring concrete benefits.

The two leaders agreed that in the current complicated situation facing the world and the region, the two countries need to strengthen consultation, exchange of experiences, cooperation and assistance to overcome challenges and difficulties so that they can together build an independent, self-reliant economy with extensive international integration.

The two leaders reaffirmed the consistent policy of both countries to always attach great importance to and give the highest priority to consolidating and cultivating the great friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

The two countries will effectively implement high-level agreements between central and local ministries and branches while strengthening consultations on strategic issues.

They will also promote the exchange of visits and contacts at all levels, review and improve the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms and continue to promote the positive results of the Việt Nam-Laos and Laos-Việt Nam Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2022 to raise awareness about the traditional history of special solidarity relations between the two countries.

The two will also coordinate in building historical relics on Việt Nam-Laos relations, including Laos-Việt Nam Friendship Park in Vientiane.

The two sides also agreed to step up the security-defence cooperation to deal with new challenges while continuing to support each other to ensure political stability, security, social order and safety in each country.

The leaders also said they will well implement the agreements and closely coordinate in border management, especially preventing and combating transnational crimes, drug crimes, illegal exploitation of natural resources, and illegal entry and exit while coordinating in finding, unloading and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos.

During the meeting, the two leaders affirmed that Việt Nam and Laos will improve the efficiency of cooperation in the fields of education and training, tourism, energy, clean agriculture, science, technology, health, culture, people-to-people exchange and cooperation between localities of the two countries.

Following the talk, the ministries of the two countries signed two cooperation documents in the fields of science, and technology and innovation.

Also during this trip, President Thưởng met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane. — VNS