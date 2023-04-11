PM highlights importance of revised draft Land Law and Housing Law

VIETNAM, April 11 -

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised the significance of the revised draft Land Law and Housing Law, which are complex and sensitive with a far-reaching impact on a large scale, and stressed the need for the Government to pay close attention to ensure their quality and progress.

PM Chính commented while chairing the Government’s meeting on collecting public opinions on the revised draft Land Law to submit to the National Assembly (NA) and the absorption of the NA Standing Committee’s ideas on the revised draft Housing Law (revised) on Monday.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported that as of April 8, 2023, it had received more than 12 million comments on the revised draft Land Law, with the majority of comments focusing on compensation, resettlement, land allocation, land lease, change of land use purpose, and land use plans.

The ministry has collected people's opinions as part of gathering comments.

At the meeting, Government officials discussed key issues that gained the public’s interest, including land acquisition for socio-economic development for national and public interests; compensation and resettlement when the state recovers land; and land allocation, land lease, and land prices.

Delegates addressed issues related to the renting right in the annual land lease contract, the recovery of land for national defence and security, forms of land allocation or land lease to public units, and land use for socio-economic development projects through the agreement on land use rights.

The government also discussed the issuance of certificates for the absence of documents on land use rights; and the handling of land for national defence and security.

Regarding the revised draft Housing Law, the discussion focused on regulations on ownership of apartments, especially regulations on ownership of apartments with a limited time term, land use rights associated with houses owned by foreign individuals in Việt Nam, forms of land use for commercial housing development, and policies on social housing for workers, low-income earners and armed forces.

At the meeting, PM Chính emphasised that the revision process of the draft Land Law (revised) and Housing Law (revised) must maximize resources from the land for development; ensure harmony between the interests of the State, people, and enterprises; strengthen decentralisation and resource allocation; improve the execution ability of subordinates; clarify the scope of authority of each level; minimize administrative procedures and create favourable conditions for people and businesses to access land.

The Prime Minister also called for promoting digital transformation in land management, combining digital transformation in land management with digital transformation in population management and population database, reviewing the provisions of the revised Land Law with other laws, and selectively acquiring international experience suitable for Việt Nam's conditions.

Chính said the NA Standing Committee's viewpoint on the draft revised Housing Law was also considered, with a need to analyse the pros and cons of each option and clarify the government's stance on the selected option.

In particular, the differences between apartment ownership and the right to use the apartment were highlighted, along with the legal basis of these issues.

The stability of the law regarding land use rights associated with homes owned by foreign individuals in Việt Nam was also emphasised, with the contents remaining the same as Resolution No.18-NQ/TW.

PM Chính called for the supplement and clarification of regulations on incentives for investors and responsibilities of entities related to the development of social housing, low-income earners and armed forces.

These measures aim to make financial sources transparent and encourage investment while being consistent with the provisions of the law on State budget, public investment, and bidding, he said.

Chính requested the Ministry of Construction to organise working groups in localities to review and remove difficulties for social housing projects based on the practical improvement of policies for general application.

He asked the ministries to seriously and fully absorb the opinions of the Government members and public opinions to complete the laws.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has been assigned to oversee the completion of the laws. The Ministry of Justice, the Government Office, and relevant ministries and sectors will continue to coordinate in finalising and submitting documents to ensure progress and quality. – VNS