Seed Group partners with no-code, low-code platform Quixy to simplify enterprise solution-building in the UAE and Middle East

DUBAI, UAE and HYDERABAD, India, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Group , a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with India-based No-Code Low-Code platform Quixy with an aim to simplify enterprise solution-building in the UAE and the Middle East.

The Hyderabad headquartered start-up uses an innovative no-code, low-code approach to help businesses build solutions and applications up to 10 times faster without writing any code. The organisation has over time assisted many businesses to become more agile in the current changing environment, enhance workflow efficiency with faster time to market and lower development costs, magnify innovation, and embrace IT and business user partnership.

As a strategic partner, Seed Group will work with Quixy to reach the right audience, access top decision-makers in the government as well as the private sector, and contribute to strengthening the technological innovation landscape in Dubai.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "This is an important association in many ways. Not only will this strategic partnership allow Quixy to bring its innovative no-code, low-code platform to businesses in the region, but it will also help empower the corporate landscape by making offering online services easy and seamless. The services of Quixy are designed to streamline processes and workflows, making organisations more efficient and effective. We are looking forward to the potential of this collaboration and the benefits it will bring to our customers."

Speaking about Quixy's vision for the market and the strategic partnership to enable it, Mr. Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder & CEO, Quixy, said, "Over the last two decades, the Middle East has been leapfrogging the rest of the world by becoming the new hotbed for innovation and modern technology, with Dubai at the core of this revolution. Quixy's market research shows that the forward-thinking leadership in the region will drive a truly digital business ecosystem, and we at Quixy aim to play a key role in helping businesses become fully and truly digital. We believe Dubai is an ideal location to lead our next phase of growth. With the robust business experience of Seed Group, coupled with their strong history of effectively introducing technology companies to the market, we are certain that they can accelerate Quixy's establishment and growth in the region."

Quixy is an industry-agnostic platform, thus enabling any industry to use its technology to digitise any function. Quixy works with over 15 industries that have exploited the novel technology to digitise their functions in the nimblest and most cost-efficient way. The company has been noted for its work with private and government companies, assisting them in simplifying their business processes. The platform deploys a simple drag and drop design that helps create the software with a visual interface.

Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 16 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

About Quixy

Quixy is a leading no-code, low-code platform that business users in any industry or department use to automate business processes and workflows and build simple to complex enterprise-grade applications up to 10X faster than the traditional approach. Quixy currently serves customers across 15+ industry verticals, including governments and public-sector undertakings. Customers have utilised the platform to build a wide range of applications, including a container-freight-station (CFS) management system, asset and material management, manufacturing plant planning and scheduling, gate operations, procurement and logistics management, an end-to-end ERP system, and naval base admin processes. Quixy differentiates itself from the competition by being an ADVANCED no-code low-code platform that covers all the critical aspects such as the front end, database, workflow, business logic, reporting, deployment, and maintenance of software building vs. a RESTRICTIVE platform. For more information, visit www.quixy.com .

About Seed Group

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet the Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com .

Quixy Media Contact

Vivek Goel

+91 99633 22283

vivek@quixy.com

Seed Group Media Contact

Nomarie Jean Lacsamana

+971 4 373 5068

jean@seedgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050586/Seed_Group_Quixy.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seed-group-partners-with-no-code-low-code-platform-quixy-to-simplify-enterprise-solution-building-in-the-uae-and-middle-east-301793224.html

SOURCE Seed Group; Quixy