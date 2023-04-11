Cabernet Candles to Host "Art in the Garden" in Conjunction with the New Castle Historical Society

Upcoming event will feature various artists, hors d'oeuvres from local eateries, live music, and more while benefiting the New Castle Historical Society

Cabernet Candles has announced an upcoming special event called “Art in the Garden”. Cabernet Candles will be hosting this exclusive event in conjunction with the New Castle Historical Society.

Diante Simmons, owner of Cabernet Candles, launched her candle and dessert bar to offer soon-to-be brides a way to celebrate with their bridal parties in small intimate settings. Now, Cabernet Candles is the premier candle and dessert bar in New Castle. Simmons has consistently worked to give back to the community, a theme found in the upcoming Art in the Garden event.

Art in the Garden will take place on April 28, 2023, from 5pm-9pm, in the Amstel House Museum Garden. The Amstel House is a historic wonder and remains as one of few original colonial mansions from the 1730s.

Art in the Garden will feature artists such as Opera House Arts & Antiques, Marcy Randazzo (All Good Things), Irina Angelova, Constanza Madariaga (one of Delaware’s 2023 Individual Artist Fellowship recipients), and Jannah Williams (J the Artist), whose mural preservation can be seen across Wilmington.

The evening will also include wine and hors d’oeuvres from local eateries including Zollie’s Jazz Cucina’s famous gumbo, Mercury Tea House, and Jessop’s Tavern fan-favorite ice cream scooped fresh. Live music will be provided by pianist Michael Hunter and outstanding jazz vocalist Maya Belardo.

Art in the Garden will also serve as a fundraiser for the New Castle Historical Society. The society is focused on preserving the history of New Castle and operates the Dutch House, Amstel House, and Old Library Museum with a mission of sharing the community’s history. Through collections and archives, the New Castle Historical Society ensures that the area’s history lives on. Simmons is thrilled that her company can contribute to this amazing cause.

More information about the upcoming Art in the Garden event can be found at https://www.cabernetcandles.com/. Follow Cabernet Candles on social media: Instagram @cabernetcandles; Facebook @cabernetcandles

