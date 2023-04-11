Connecting the World from Above: Exploring the Power and Potential of Satellite Connectivity

Satellite Connectivity

On the basis of orbit, the satellite connectivity market is bifurcated into Elliptical, GEO, LEO, and MEO.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Satellite Connectivity Market," The satellite connectivity market was valued at $11.12 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in government investment in space exploration and surge in satellite launches have boosted the growth of the global satellite connectivity market. In addition, increase in adoption of satellite constellation supplemented the market growth. However, high initial investment and stringent government regulations regarding satellite launches hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for satellite data and growing integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing are expected to open new opportunities in the future. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Depending on end user, the missile defense system market is fragmented into Civil and earth observation, government and military, and commercial. The commercial segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, owing to a majority of the satellite connectivity being consumed for various commercial applications throughout the world.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. The outbreak forced governments to implement strict lockdown and ban import and export activities of raw materials.

The prolonged lockdown led to dearth of raw materials for manufacturing satellite connectivity component.

Adverse impacts of Covid-19 pandemic resulted in delays in initiatives and activities regarding development of advanced satellite connectivity components.

The fixed segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By component, the fixed segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for satellite connectivity for fixed services throughout the world. However, the video segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the global satellite connectivity market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to high demand for satellite connectivity for video throughout the world.

Major market players

ASELSAN A.S.

Honeywell International Inc

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Indra

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Thales

Norsat International Inc.

Viasat Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By component, the fixed segment is expected to register a significant satellite connectivity industry growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of orbit, the LEO segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

According to end user, the commercial segment is projected to lead the global satellite connectivity market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

