Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 | Size US$ 319.7 Billion & CAGR 4.7%

Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market

A fast food and quick service restaurant (QSR) represents a casual dining setup, in which pre-prepared fast food is assembled and served to the customers.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global fast food and quick service restaurant market size reached US$ 243.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 319.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.

A fast food and quick service restaurant (QSR) represents a casual dining setup, in which pre-prepared fast food is assembled and served to the customers. It generally offers a limited menu, and the food is prepared in advance in bulk quantities, which is further heated and packaged for takeaway or dine-in. A food and quick service restaurant provides a wide array of economical food and beverages, such as pizzas, pasta, soft and alcoholic drinks, desserts, cakes, pastries, chicken, burgers, sandwiches, seafood, etc. In addition to this, QSR is usually a part of an existing restaurant chain or franchise operation that offers standardized ingredients and partially prepared food items via controlled supply channels.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fast-food-quick-service-restaurant-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The expanding working population and improving living standards of individuals are primarily driving the fast food and quick service restaurant market. Additionally, the increasing utilization of on-the-go food products that can be readily purchased and consumed while traveling, on account of the hectic schedules, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of franchise business models by popular restaurant chains and the easy availability of healthier fast-food alternatives are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, QSRs are introducing innovative and exotic recipes by using natural, organic, and plant-based ingredients instead of artificial and processed substitutes, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of cafe culture is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for kitchen-display screens and digital sales terminals is anticipated to fuel the fast food and quick service restaurant market over the forecasted period.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2566&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the global fast food and quick service restaurant market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Some of these key players include:

• Ark Restaurants Corp.

• Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

• Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

• Jack in The Box Inc.

• Kotipizza Group Oyj (Orkla ASA)

• McDonald's Corporation

• Restaurant Brands International Inc.

• The Wendy's Company

• Yum Brands Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on business model, cuisine, product type, service type and region.

Breakup by Business Model:

• Independent

• Chain and Franchise

Breakup by Cuisine:

• American

• Chinese

• Italian

• Mexican

• Japanese

• Turkish and Lebanese

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Burger and Sandwiches

• Pizzas and Pastas

• Drinks and Desserts

• Chicken and Seafood

• Others

Breakup by Service Type:

• Online Service

• Offline Service

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2566&flag=C

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

Meal Replacement Products Market Report

Food Additives Market Report

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.