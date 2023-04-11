Satellite Payload Market Segmented by Types, End-User Industry, Geography, Share, Trend, Analysis, and Forecast to 2030

Satellite Payload Market

Modern communication payload is being designed to offer high data throughput systems, ultra-low jitter clocking solutions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Satellite Payload Market by Payload Type, Orbit Type, Vehicle Type, Payload Weight, Frequency Band, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global satellite payload market was valued at $8.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $17.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Modern communication payload is being designed to offer high data throughput systems, ultra-low jitter clocking solutions, and highly integrated point-of-load (POL) solutions to reduce overall board size. The adoption of photonics, laser-based and optical technologies has increased in the recent years for data transmission. Laser based technologies offer advantages such as greater security, reduced interference to space signals, higher speed, and superior accuracy over traditional radiofrequency (RF) technique.

Based on orbit type, the satellite payload market is segregated into LEO, MEO, and GEO. In 2020, the LEO orbit segment dominated the market, owing to opportunities such as technological advancements, and growth in public sector funding. Evolution of Internet of Things (IOT), growth in commercial applications, and greater demand from the defense sector is expected to accelerate this growth. Increased adoption of wireless technologies, advanced motion & temperature sensors, high precision cameras, and others is expected to supplement the market growth. In addition, advancements in data transmission capability, improvement in geospatial processing, and scalability of cloud-based platforms to provide satellite imagery are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global satellite payload market.

The pandemic resulted to delay development of satellite payloads.

It caused disruptions in the supply chain, closure of manufacturing facilities, and shortage of components, thereby hampering the growth of the satellite payload market to an extent.

The significant factors impacting the growth of the satellite payload market include increase in adoption of small satellites, and greater use of satellite payload in commercial applications. Furthermore, growth in demand from the defense sector, and technological advancements associated with satellite payload are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, greater concerns regarding space debris, and stringent government regulations associated with satellite launch hinder the market growth. Growing adoption of satellite constellation, and rising investment by government and research organizations for satellite advancement are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By payload type, the communication segment is anticipated to exhibit significant satellite payload industry growth in the near future.

By orbit type, the LEO segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the small vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By payload weight, the high weight segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By frequency band, the VHF and UHF segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the remote sensing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global satellite payload market include Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intelsat S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, and Viasat, Inc.

