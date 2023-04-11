Car Leasing Market Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

Leasing the automobile is generally preferred by corporates as a hassle-free mobility service that includes, on-demand mobility and after-service facilities.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car leasing has become an increasingly popular option for those who want to drive a new car without the commitment of ownership. It offers flexibility, lower monthly payments, and the ability to upgrade to a new car every few years. However, leasing a car is not for everyone, and it's important to understand the process and potential drawbacks before making a decision.

Benefits of Car Leasing

Lower Monthly Payments: Monthly lease payments are typically lower than financing payments, as you're only paying for the depreciation of the car over the lease term.

Flexibility: Leasing allows you to drive a new car every few years, without the hassle of selling or trading in the vehicle. Additionally, many leases offer customizable terms, such as the length of the lease and the mileage allowance.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

As the COVID-19 outbreak has companies increasingly asking their employees to work from home, commute and non-essential travel have come down drastically, this has created a huge dip in the car rental business.

Automobile leasing companies are distress due to temporary lockdowns to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the car leasing companies have started waiving lease rentals for drivers who operate vehicles owned by the ride-hailing platform’s subsidiary.

After the lockdown is over, companies have to follow the safety protocols such as body temperature scanning, social distancing, and ensuring high standards of sanitization which will increase the cost.

Car Leasing Market Report Highlights:

By Lease

Open-Ended

Close Ended

By Vehicle

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Key Market Players: Enterprise Holdings, Wilmar Inc., Merchants, Ewald Automotive Group, Sixt Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc, United Leasing & Finance, Caldwell Leasing, Element Management Corp., Emkay.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the car leasing market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the car leasing market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the car leasing market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed car leasing market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.