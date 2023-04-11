Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4002775

TROOPER NAME:  Connery

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  4-10-23 at 1711

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Bradford

 

ACCUSED:  John Fahey

AGE:  34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Haverhill NH/ Topsham VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were responding to reports of a potentially impaired male operating a vehicle with a young child in the vehicle.  Troopers made contact with the operator, Fahey, at the Kinney Drugs in Bradford. Troopers on scene administered Standardized Field Sobriety exams and Fahey was subsequently arrested for Suspicion of DUI,  amongst other charges.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7-12-23 at 0800      

COURT:  Orange

MUG SHOT:  N/A

 

