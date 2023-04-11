St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child

There were 2,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,953 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4002775
TROOPER NAME: Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4-10-23 at 1711
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford
ACCUSED: John Fahey
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill NH/ Topsham VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were responding to reports of a potentially impaired male operating a vehicle with a young child in the vehicle. Troopers made contact with the operator, Fahey, at the Kinney Drugs in Bradford. Troopers on scene administered Standardized Field Sobriety exams and Fahey was subsequently arrested for Suspicion of DUI, amongst other charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-12-23 at 0800
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: N/A