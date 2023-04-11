St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4002775

TROOPER NAME: Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4-10-23 at 1711

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford

ACCUSED: John Fahey

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill NH/ Topsham VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were responding to reports of a potentially impaired male operating a vehicle with a young child in the vehicle. Troopers made contact with the operator, Fahey, at the Kinney Drugs in Bradford. Troopers on scene administered Standardized Field Sobriety exams and Fahey was subsequently arrested for Suspicion of DUI, amongst other charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-12-23 at 0800

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: N/A