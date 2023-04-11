Organic Tea Market Report: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Insights And Forecast Up To 2031

The expansion of the global organic tea market is fueled by the benefits of organic tea for health, such as weight loss and maintenance And Many More.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Organic Tea Market was estimated at $905.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The cost of the raw materials directly relates to the product's worth. The cost of raw materials and commodities has a significant impact on the food and beverage industry. Companies remove a barrier called price volatility by increasing costs of final products. The price of organic tea is increasing as a result of rising labor expenses and varying raw material availability. The production of organic tea requires a lot of labor, and as plantations get older, crop yield and tea quality deteriorate.

Key Players Are:

The major players analyzed for global organic tea industry are Tata Consumer Products, Unilever, Associated British Foods PLC, Vadham Teas Private Ltd., Celestial Seasonings, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd., Stash Tea Company, R.C. Bigelow, Inc., Barrys Tea, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., ITO EN, Ltd., Numi, Inc., Organic Tea, Hlssen & Lyon GmbH, Tazo Tea Company, Newman's Own, Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Shangri-La Tea Company, Inc., and Yogi Tea GmbH.

Regional Analysis:

The region that dominated the global organic tea market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Health-related products are becoming more popular among consumers in China, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Compared to regular tea, organic tea is seen as being healthier. Herbal and green tea are becoming more and more popular as ways to enhance one's health and appearance.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores. The convenience stores segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Convenience stores are types of retail establishments that offer a moderate selection of food, drinks, and everyday things like tea. In residential areas, there are conveniently located convenience stores that are open for extended hours.

Key findings of the study

-> By type, the green tea segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $392.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,072.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.7%.

-> By packaging, the plastic containers segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $307.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $872.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.2%.

-> Depending on distribution channel, the convenience stores segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $423.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,148.6 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.7%.

-> Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $502.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,315.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.3%.

On the basis of packaging, the Organic Tea Market Analysis is divided into plastic containers, aluminum tins, paper boards, and others. The plastic containers segment of Organic Tea Market Growth is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Plastic containers are commonly available for tea storage and are a popular choice. Consumers frequently purchase tea in plastic containers because they come in a range of forms and sizes.

